STEPHEN MEYERHOFER
This week at the Winchester School Board meeting I spoke out against the Superintendent’s recommendation for a universal mask mandate. This was my first time speaking at a school board meeting. I wanted to share my thoughts about the experience and respond to their decision on universal masking in our schools. I arrived 30 minutes early to make sure I was able to secure a spot during the time for public comment. The Winchester Star’s Anna Merod happened to arrive at the same time and she kindly welcomed me into the Central Administrative Office. When I entered the meeting room I was surprised how little space was available for the public. I thought that with such a consequential action item on the agenda there wouldn’t be enough space for everyone. But by the time the meeting started, there was still plenty of room. I hope more community members begin to attend school board meetings. It was a pleasure being in a calm and respectful environment where everyone’s voice can be heard.
There were three primary concerns of the Board regarding universal masking:
1.The new Virginia Law that requires “to the maximum extent practicable ... reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”
2. CDC guidance could change at any time.
3. Safety of the students, staff, and community members.
My response to each of these concerns:
1. The WPS lawyers say that without a universal mask mandate, WPS wouldn’t be able to defend their decision in court because of the language “maximum extent practicable.” Is it practical to force vaccinated individuals, who have done their part, to wear a mask? Is it practical to override a parent’s right to decide what is best for their child’s health? However you look at it, these arguments accept the premise that the law is constitutional. School districts in the United States, since we are guided by Federalism, should have the most power over decisions made in education. The decision made by the Winchester School Board to comply, in their own way, with this law means that they have allowed the CDC to usurp their local power granted to them by the U.S.Constitution. The law is arbitrary and unenforceable.
2. Since the CDC guidance could change at any time and therefore impact the schedules and policies followed by students, parents, and teachers, some of the Board members spoke about their desire to implement a COVID policy that the community could count on for the entire year. This, again, is a reason the Board should not allow their local power to be overruled by Virginia and the CDC.
3. We need to be clear about the difference between safety from, and transmission of COVID-19. Transmission of the virus does not mean the community is unsafe. When people are vaccinated, they can encounter the virus and remain safe. Individuals are unsafe when they are not vaccinated. However, if those older than 12 choose to not get the vaccine they are assuming the risk of COVID-19. We can neither disrupt the lives of the vaccinated or force individuals to get vaccinated. For children younger than 12 who cannot receive the vaccine, there exist a multitude of scientists who know, and studies that show, how insignificant the danger of COVID-19 is for children. We must stop obsessing over transmission of COVID-19 and begin assessing the risk of the virus relative to other risks. Get the vaccine, or don’t get the vaccine. Wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask. It is time to return to normal so we can learn, form friendships, work, discover, create, and do business productively again.Congratulations to Frederick County Public Schools on their brave decision to only recommend, not mandate, masks for children. I hope that the Winchester School Board reconsiders their decision at the next meeting and follows the leadership shown by our neighboring county.
Stephen Meyerhofer is a resident of Winchester
(12) comments
Frederick showed no leadership. Rather than whine, keep your kids home and home school. You have that right.
It’s clear you are a follower of lies and conspiracies and not science. I would also guess you’re not vaccinated and neither are your older kids.
I think that makes the Winchester board smart and you not smart. People like you are a threat to our community. Stay home, please. The risk to children is up 87% and they are in ICUs and they are dying. As a parent, that would scare me.
Oh, that’s right, you’re in a fantasy land of lies and conspiracies where there is no misery, sickness, suffering, or death. Then there is.
Thanks for the laugh. I am vaccinated.
Then you’re smart. Stay smart wear a mask until this Delta variant passes.
Get your vaccine and wear a mask. You'd think putting on a small piece of cotton was some huge inconvenience.
How bout you stop telling others what to do? You realize it's hard for some people to breathe in those things. Especially kids with asthma. And some people can't get the vaccine because they have health risks that would put them at more risk if they got it. Yeah Ms. Know it all. It happens to go that way with some.
Which is more important for you and for our country ... personal liberty or the greater good?
Amen!
@Catherine - Still waiting to hear from you what your direct experience has been re: how masks impact the educational environment... [rolleyes]
But in America, people should be able to not get the vaccine and not wear a mask. It's called freedom. Government is not supposed to command people on how to live. If you disagree, then government better ban weed and alcohol and cigarettes. We know those harm and kill and cost us all. Be consistent.
Excellent and well reasoned letter, sir! Prepare to be mocked and denigrated by the Prog-Left for taking such a stance...
The amount of fear, hysteria, and rage by those who ALREADY have been "vaccinated" is a great testament to their mental and emotional instability.
Reasons for not getting vaccinated: There are no good studies on either pregnant women or on children. There is very little acknowledgement of the massive number of deaths and side effects attributable to the vaccines (Check the VARS database). The FDA would immediately pull these vaccines if they were drugs on the market.
The health authorities have whittled away any confidence that they held with the public with the constant flip-flopping and data manipulation (See virtually any Fauci compilation). The CDC? Yeah, acknowledging that they had fabricated data showing that the Florida outbreak was much larger than it is in reality is a great confidence booster. It really is a disgrace. https://www.rt.com/usa/531790-cdc-florida-covid19-cases/
Google the efficacy of facemasks against viruses. You'll immediately find a dozen peer reviewed studies showing that the use of facemasks is not effective. Their use is just to make you feel better. https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
Exactly. These left wing cretins think they know all the answers. They claim they follow the "science", but in reality they're following what Dr fraudci is TELLING them is the "science". Big difference. And how dare they do any independent research and defy the great & powerful Wizard of the NIH
@Americanwoman - [thumbup] I especially enjoy how they always cry and whine for "proof", rarely provide any themselves (there have been a few exceptions to this), and then just leave the conversation or use personal attacks when ANY evidence contrary to their limited thinking is shown. [lol]
