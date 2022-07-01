Now that it’s confirmed that Ben Cline will be the Republican candidate for Congress for the 6th district, it’s time to look more closely at what a vote for Cline would mean.
On Nov. 6, 2020, before millions of ballots had been counted, Rep. Cline was one of several congressmen who signed a letter requesting that Attorney General William Barr commit to investigating the election, citing “widespread reports of irregularities, particularly in the vote counting process.”
After it was clear that Trump had lost, he then supported “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell and her outlandish schemes and statements to overturn the results through a partisan lawsuit. The day before the attack on the Capitol, Rep. Cline issued a statement characterizing the election as “riddled with an unprecedented number of allegations of irregularities and improprieties.”
Rep. Cline voted against impeaching Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and then voted against the creation of the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Why? Clearly because he has no interest in seeing the truth exposed.
To this day Ben Cline continues to support Trump’s Big Lie, which the on-going House Select Committee hearings have clearly demonstrated to be just that. And therefore, as one of Trump’s strong and apparently unquestioning supporters, he constitutes what respected Republican Judge Michael Luttig, in his testimony before the committee, characterized as “a clear and present danger to American democracy.”
To be clear, not all Trump supporters are equally complicit. But an elected representative bears a greater than average responsibility — to the truth and to ensuring that our democracy continues to be just that. By continuing to blather about “election irregularities” and the need to ensure election integrity he manages to keep the lie percolating without having to come right out and say it. By trying to be the canny politician and play both sides on a matter of such critical importance, he demonstrates either that he has no ethical core or totally lacks the ability to distinguish fact from fiction — if not both. Either of these attributes should be disqualifying for an elected official.
So, here’s the question for Representative Cline: Is Joe Biden the legitimately elected president, or is he not? It’s a simple “yes” or “no.” But the answer will speak volumes about our 6th District representative.
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
