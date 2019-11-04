By now, many of you have heard some version of my story. I grew up in Appalachia on the other side of the mountains and moved here following a teaching job. Eventually, my wife and I realized that we were going to have a baby, and with that realization, came a critical examination of my home, what it should and could be.
I began to realize that there's so much that we, as a Commonwealth do right, but so much that we need to do better.
That moment is 62,000 doors, tens of thousands of phone calls, and tens of thousands of text messages in the past. Now, we sit a mere day from the election, and all those days and hours have boiled down to a series of choices.
This election is a choice between protecting people with pre-existing conditions, or not. Between fully funding our schools, or not. Between joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or not. Between prohibiting contributions from regulated utilities, or not. Between recommitting to the idea of a citizen legislator with term limits, or not.
The list goes on, and the choices might, too, except that ultimately the choice is singular. I ask you to choose me to represent you. There is nothing more sacred in a democracy than a person's vote, and so please know that I ask with a full sense of the gravitas of that ask. Serving you would be the honor of my lifetime.
