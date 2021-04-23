DR. JEFFREY FEIT
Over the next week, many of us will celebrate The Bloom, an event I’ve come to love for its joy and community outpouring of celebration of the season and our history. Like many other events, this year’s festival will be different due to COVID-19.
I’m grateful to the organizers and to Dr. Colin Greene with the Virginia Department of Health for their careful work to ensure that the Apple Blossom Festival has detailed plans that comply with the Governor’s orders and set an expectation of carefulness and safety at the Fairgrounds and other official venues. Their plan is impressive and thoughtful and can ensure a safe and responsible celebration.
Apple Blossom week, though, is so much more than official events. Hundreds of yard parties and gatherings will present a challenge in keeping one another safe. A month ago, I had hoped that we would celebrate The Bloom in the setting of declining COVID-19 case rates and increasing vaccination rates but, unfortunately, that’s not where we find ourselves. In our community, case rates and hospitalizations are up, interest in immunization is down, and we enter our celebration nervous that we will lose members of our families to COVID as a result. They may be the celebrants themselves, but more likely, they’ll be the mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, and grandparents of those who can bring COVID home. More than anything, though, they’ll be unvaccinated.
Yesterday alone, 729 Americans died of COVID, nearly all of them unvaccinated. Meanwhile, 77 million Americans have been vaccinated, and protection from serious illness offered by the vaccine remains over 99%.
This next week will really be about two Blooms. If you’re vaccinated, you can socialize without masks in a small group of vaccinated friends and family. If you’re unvaccinated or in mixed groups, you should continue to wear a mask and keep your distance. This isn’t about the rules, it’s about the lives of you and those you love.
This community has been amazing in the last year in so many ways. I ask you to celebrate The Bloom safely, and get vaccinated as soon as you can so we can all be safe and celebrate together in years to come.
Jeffrey Feit, MD, is Valley Health System’s vice president of population and community health.
