Have you looked outside recently? Do you see a gloomy darkness encroaching toward our minds and bodies? Do you feel it? Sure you do. We have in our midst a powerful force of nature called "censure" of free speech, censure of what is being shown on liberal news media/news outlets/news channels, censure of the right to assemble, and censure of right to bear arms.
Feel the gloom yet? You will soon. You will if American citizens don't fight against this sludge being thrown against its citizenry. Thank God for Loudoun County parents who caught on to the hateful school unions and school board members in what they are doing across this wonderful country in order to indoctrinate our children. How they tried to keep it quiet! All to indoctrinate our children and all without the parents' knowledge and consent! One subject: "Critical Race Theory." Thank God a small part of the Loudoun County story is being shown on the news media!
Our liberal news media won't show parents going bonkers, though! The parents finally caught on to what our American school unions and board members are doing to the U.S. children! Liberal news media, Big Tech and liberal leaders are not providing these important stories across America. They censure that news from its channels and print media. They keep their viewership in the dark on many important events.
Are we being overrun by Big Tech, powerful media outlets, powerful policy-making and law-making leaders in Congress, YES we are! They circumvent We, the People! They are pulling the strings of this nation and pulling the strings of President Biden. He is the puppet they found!
America's liberal news channels rarely showed coverage of the burning down, rioting, murdering, looting of large mostly-run liberal Democrat cities across America last summer, why? Answer: Censure.
Yet, when bad groups of people break down home security gates and stroll in groups through private property streets in the neighboring suburbs, oh, that is OK? AND when homeowners try to protect their home and family from these strangers in their secure neighborhood after calling 911 for help and not getting it, the law-abiding homeowners get hauled in, cited, and prosecuted for showing their guns to the roaming illegal thugs who just infiltrated into their secured gates! Huh? No help for those citizens who thought they were safe and secure! The thugs went scot-free.
In conclusion, Marxism and communism have infiltrated America and our liberal, powerful leadership. How sad it is. Our news media, Big Tech, powerful liberal lawmakers and even foreign countries, all liberal, mostly Democrats, are in the picture. They are hell-bent into turning America into a communist country. We are nearly 70% there. Are we ready for it? It is here, at our doorstep, knocking. God help us.
Judith Santini is a resident of Berryville.
We cannot be implored to “be nice” when you allow for such letters to be printed. I’m sure Judith is a lovely person, and she must be woefully bliss, because this letter is packed with ignorance. Does no one believe anything any longer if it’s not on Tucker or Laura’s lips?
I feel that the real harm here is that the Ms. Samtini’s of the world have absolutely no respect for the 81+ million Americans that didn’t vote for Trump. The majority of voters went to the polls and selected a man they thought could do better. That’s how a democracy works. I’ve voted for 50 years and you think my candidate never lost? Of course they did! However, I didn’t storm the Capital demanding to overthrow a legal election, threatening to kill the Vice President, tear down doors and break windows, beat police officers with the American flag, defecate on the floor, and break in and vandalize offices.
No, I shrugged, got over myself, and moved on.
Judith has a very short memory, caught so deep in her cult of lies she sees nothing else, and, in our democracy, refuses to accept that her neighbors, friends, co-workers, and, possibly, families members may vote differently than she did.
Those who voted differently than she did won the election. Mature and rational adults accept that.
I see a critical darkness descending, but it has nothing to do with Critical Race Theory and everything to do with the Trump party's war against democracy.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
ms santini, please tell us your opinion of the white nationalist terrorist that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a coup attempt to install a sexual pervert tRump as a dictator. your opinion above has me very worried about your mental stability.
Some people will fall for anything. Years ago it was fluoride in the water and Communists under your bed. I'm sorry for the author of this letter. She's been worked up over nothing by Fox and other right-wing propaganda outfits. I hope she gets help soon. Rather than the doom and gloom that she projects, the fact is that America is back. We're beating COVID with vaccines, the economy is roaring back, jobs are plentiful, families are getting checks, and we're gong to repair our infrastructure. America, as President Biden says, is back!
It’s amazing that an attempted overthrow of the US government has been displaced by a made-up story about an academic area of study brought to us by all the marxists and socialists out there. I'll bet you are really steamed to read that "Hitler did some good things" according to TFG, right?
Yep, I feel the gloom. It’s the Judith Santini’s of the world who wail about the monsters under the bed, live in ignorance, and have fallen into a cult of lies and conspiracies.
You’re right, Nuri, there’s not an original thought here.
I'm gonna call plagiarism on this one, or at least tired and unoriginal. Nothing Ms. Santini wrote here isn't anything she most likely heard from Hannity, Tucker Carlson, or the bleating sheep of OANN and NewsMax.
It's awfully ironic to call out critical race theory without an ounce of critical thought expended, isn't it?
She may have lifted most of it but she did give it a special maniacal touch.
