In the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, I have heard commentators ask what we want to hear from our president. My answer: nothing.
This is like asking what we want to hear from an arsonist after he strikes the match that ignites the fire that burns down the village. Any post-arson remarks would be insincere, insulting, and disingenuous. Save the false grief.
Isn’t it bad enough that we have had to listen to President Trump’s minions citing the El Paso killer’s manifesto that his anti-immigrant views predated Trump? How bizarre is it to have the president’s defenders quoting the manifesto of a mass murderer? But since they have opened that can of worms, let me simply say this: you are right. The El Paso killer is like many others who have long held hatred in their hearts. It is only in the current climate, when we have a president who demonizes immigrants and expresses sympathy with white nationalists, that so many of these hate-filled individuals have felt empowered to act on their darkest impulses. In El Paso last weekend, 22 people paid for the empowerment of an evil man with their lives.
A terrible toll — but there will be more, as long as demagogues occupy positions of great power, and their apologists seek to excuse hatred and racism.
There will be more, but the reasons you state have absolutely nothing to do with it.
