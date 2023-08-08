There has been a good deal of grumbling by those who are not excited about either Trump or Biden winning the presidency in 2024. These same people often wish that there was a third-party candidate that they could vote for, but I warn you, be careful of what you wish for.
Let’s take a short stroll through recent history. In 2000, Al Gore and George Bush were in a close race. The presidency boiled down to whoever won Florida would end up winning the presidency. Gore lost Florida by 537 votes. Ralph Nader, a third-party candidate received 97,421 votes in Florida. Nader was the darling of the political left and as a result, took votes from voters who would have normally voted for the Democrat candidate, Al Gore.
Now let’s go back to 1992 when Bill Clinton won a mere plurality of the vote, but ended up winning the election over George Bush, father of George who beat Gore. Once again, there was a third-party candidate named Ross Perot who received 19,742,267 votes! Ross Perot was a conservative, and had he not been on the ballot, most of those votes would have gone to Bush.
Third party candidates for the presidency, never win, but they most certainly play the spoiler in which both conservatives and progressives pay the price. For those who like the idea of a “No Label” party, I understand why. People are tired of the division in our country and are looking for someone who can work across the aisles, but in reality, they will end up losing and, depending on the situation at the time, they will help one or the other traditional parties win the election. One might tell themselves that their vote was based on their principles. A nice way of defending their vote and making themselves feel better, but in the end, this third party will have been the spoiler for either the Republican or Democrat in the presidential race and you will walk away angry at the results. Truth is, the only person to blame for their anger is themselves.
We may never find what we think is the perfect candidate for the presidency, but we can find that person who we can agree with most of the time. What is perfect for me and what is perfect for you are never the same, so quit deluding yourselves that the perfect candidate actually exists. No one is perfect and neither are political ideologies. One can either throw away their vote or use rational thought in an otherwise imperfect world and vote for the person who meets your real world needs and not your emotional needs.
Currently we have two people who will certainly be on the 2024 ballot. The question is, which candidate is best trying to meet your needs, and which one is only trying to push your buttons? It is clear to me which is which.
Is it clear to you?
Jesse Russell is a resident of Clarke County.
