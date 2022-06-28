This July 4th, what is your highest priority? God and His Christ? Your young, needy family? Your legacy? For Isaac Davis, it was freedom.
In 1775 he was commander of a Minuteman group in Massachusetts. This was sort of a DIY National Guard. These citizens were physically fit, highly motivated, could shoot with deadly accuracy and assemble quickly. They were called upon to manage Indian raids, natural disasters, the occasional drunken riot. But the 800-pound gorilla in the room was always the British militia. King George III was not enamored with the idea of American autonomy. We were, after all, nothing more to him than another revenue stream.
One April morning word came that the redcoats were marching toward Concord, intending to confiscate arms and ammunition stored there by the colonists. Davis could have stayed safe in his little house with his four children. But he had tasted the sweetness of freedom. There was no turning back. He joined the other Minutemen as they went to face the juggernaut that was the British army.
This was not a Disney film. Isaac Davis went out front, took a bullet to the heart and died instantly. He was 30 years old.
He could not have known that he was helping to birth a feared and mighty army, which would rise from a nation of warriors and would span the earth, the sea and the skies. Nor could he have known that 12 generations since then, Americans are still fighting and dying for freedom — our own, and that of the oppressed, the impoverished and the brutalized.
If you are able to see the fireworks this year, think a moment about Isaac Davis, who had a small part in all this. For all we know, he could be watching from the other side of the sky.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
