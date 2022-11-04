KEVIN KENNEDY
Many people are upset about inflation. How might that worry influence voting? It’s important to recognize that inflation is a problem all over the world right now, and many countries are suffering much more than we are.
No one likes losing spending power, but the causes of this round of inflation were predictive: The release of two years worth of pent-up consumer demand as the pandemic restrictions eased; serious disruptions to the supply chains (also due to the pandemic), and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In addition, a great deal of money was poured into the economy, as the government moved to keep families from financial devastation and, at the same time, took steps to reduce any chance of a recession.
So, is inflation Joe Biden’s fault? No. Is his responsibility to work on? Absolutely, and he is already doing that.
The most important matter to consider in this election is the stark difference in approaches which the two parties takes towards governance. Democrats have consistently pushed for actions which can help the most people. Look at all that the Democrats have accomplished in two years, including the just announced debt relief program for struggling farmers. Another example of how Democrats get things done.
Unfortunately, the Republican approach to governance is to get in the way of everything which Democrats favor. They have recently publicized a plan for what they will do if they regain control in Congress. There are no specifics in this “plan,” and their only real “commitment” is to themselves — to do whatever it takes to keep power.
As an example, look at Ben Cline, the Congressperson whom we inherited when we got redistricted into the 6th Congressional District. He is a rank-and-file Republican, and he votes how the party leaders want him to vote. And since Republican “leaders” follow Donald Trump’s wishes in everything they do, that means Ben Cline is a “Trumper,” one of the 147 who refused to certify the results of the 2020 Election.
If we have Trumpers in control of the House, Ben Cline, if not defeated, would be one of them. The Republican House “leader,” Kevin McCarthy, has already told us what they will do: Cancel the January 6th investigation; launch their own investigations against multiple Democrats; block every bill which Democrats — or the president — try to put forward; bring major changes to Social Security and Medicare; roll back Obamacare; further restrict voting rights and women’s health care ... and much more.
And Ben Cline would go along with all of it.
Jennifer Lewis supports measures to combat climate change. She believes that women must have control over their own medical decisions. She is a strong advocate for health care access for all, for both medical and mental health issues. And, among other priorities, she favors more support for working families, small businesses and family farms.
Mr. Cline has voted against every one of those matters (among his other “no” votes).
A vote for Jennifer Lewis is one thing which we all can do to show our repudiation of Trump.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
(2) comments
WRONG!
spot on [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.