This is a call for conservatives to exercise their right to make a difference.
Last year the Democrats took control of the General Assembly and immediately began to change Virginia to fit their agenda. Even before the pandemic came along, they raised taxes. Even before the chaos following the death of George Floyd, they began to restrict Virginian's lawful access to firearms. Even before the Supreme Court ruled on other states' laws, they began to remove anything that might regulate the practice of abortion.
Their work is not done. The governor has called a special session of the legislature, under the guise of an "emergency," to continue with their liberal agenda.
Winchester and Frederick County have been fortunate to have strong, conservative representatives in Richmond for several decades. We have an opportunity to continue that legacy with the election of Bill Wiley as our next delegate.
I have known Bill Wiley since before he ran his first race for City Council. He was unopposed, but he organized and ran a campaign as if he was 30 points behind. I appreciate that in a public servant. It shows that he understands what too many don't: it is the people whom you seek to represent and to whom you will have to answer.
This attention to detail served us well and the people recognized it. In 2018, Bill was re-elected over a well-funded, well-connected Democrat while other republicans were falling left and right.
It isn't only the people who recognize Bill's qualities. Bill previously served on the city Planning Commission for five years. In three of those years, he was chosen by his colleagues to serve as their chairman. During his first term on City Council, Bill was elected by his fellow councilors to serve as its president.
Now we have need of a special election to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates, made necessary when our own Chris Collins was named a judge. Special, indeed, because we now have the opportunity to call on Bill Wiley's energy and leadership once again. Bill is one of us, a young family man with experience in both private business and civic duty. We couldn't ask for better.
Bill has proven that we can rely on him to represent our conservative values in Richmond; to stand up to the liberal agenda run amok.
First, we need to make sure he is nominated. The Republican Party is holding a Firehouse Primary this Saturday, August 8th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is only one polling place — the Millwood Fire Station Banquet Hall. It is located at 250 Costello Drive. Please take the time to come out and support Bill. It will only take a few moments of your time and with so much at stake, it's the least we can do.
Pro-2nd Amendment. Pro-Life. Pro-Taxpayer.
That's why I'm pro-Bill Wiley.
Vincent Di Benedetto is a resident of Winchester.
