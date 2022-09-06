My name is Mary Linnie Fahnestock Lowery. I was born and raised on Fahnestock Lane (now Fox Drive). I graduated from James Wood High School on Amherst Street in 1952.
The road did not go through from Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) to Route 50 (Amherst Street). In order for me to go to James Wood, I walked ¼ mile to Route 522 to ride the school bus from Fairmont Avenue, Morgan Street, Amherst Street to James Wood High School. I did this from 1950 when James Wood opened until I graduated in 1952. The road did not go through until earlly 1957.
To make way for the road to go through, it took part of our front yard and a portion of my father's sister, Linnie Mary Fahnestock O'Rear's, property.
The Winchester Star printed an article years ago, and it stated "Fahnestock Lane improvements project would enable school buses coming in off Route 522 and feeder roads to reach the new James Wood High School without going into downtown Winchester where traffic is very heavy in the morning and evening."
I was born and raised in the same house as my father, Cephas Fahnestock, a Brethren minister, and his two sisters, Linnie Mary Fahnestock O'Rear an Margaret Mae Love Fahnestock Luttrell. The house has since been torn down.
The same property is now owned by Westminster Canterbury and was the former property of my aunt, Linnie Mary Fahnestock O'Rear.
The Fahnestocks came to Virginia from Pennsylvania in 1840 and settled in a large stone house at 1101 Fox Drive (formerly Fahnestock Lane). It is still standing.
I was the youngest of twelve children and the last surviving child of the Fahnestock Lane family of Cephas and Sallie Butler Fahnestock.
Mary F. Lowery is a resident of Winchester.
