KEN KOVACH
Public education has evolved over centuries, constantly but slowly changing and improving. For example, in the 1950s, students were still being taught that slavery was good for Black people. Countless historical facts and common sense proved otherwise, so the syllabus was changed. Only by way of open-minded people has public education continued to improve.
After reading Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk’s recent letter to the editor titled, “Fight ‘woke notion’ that founding fathers ‘must be canceled,’” I have concerns. Is our School Board able to open-mindedly review the facts and evidence of proposals, so education can continue to progress? Or will they simply dismiss proposed changes as “woke notions” and an attempt to rewrite history?
Firstly, Brandon uses the word woke as if it is a derogatory term, however, the word is complimentary. Beyond the simple definition of “not asleep,” it means “alert to injustice and discrimination in society, especially racism.”
Second, if the State Board of Education “punted consideration of its proposal to” no longer reference George Washington as the “Father of our Country” and James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution,” then their reasons for the change should be respectfully reviewed. Perhaps, it is a justifiable attempt to remove another irrelevant myth like the one we were taught in the 60s — that Washington cut down a cherry tree. Removing fairytales and false stories is not rewriting history, it is correcting, editing, and improving.
Also, no one wants to “cancel” our founders. Let us just provide students with the whole historical truth that is not cloistered or whitewashed. Our old school education policy of accentuating the positive and eliminating or just skirting over the negative is the strategy of conditioning.
We must teach the whole truth, all the truth, good and bad, to a point of enlightenment and free thinking. Children can handle the truth. They are tougher than we think. Today, students go to school in fear of a mass shooting. Protect them from bullets, not truth and knowledge.
Over the past decade, a few mistakes/choices our ancestors made have been rediscovered and we have all learned from them. The Tulsa race massacre of 1921 is one. Also, Ken Burns made a soon-to-be-released documentary on the Holocaust that claims to echo current events. These stories incite sympathy and empathy, and we are a better society because we know these historical facts.
