JOHN LAMANNA
The signs are gone, and it is a relief as we drive the roads of our county. Even I grew tired of seeing my signs! It is difficult to put into words the gratitude I have for the many who spoke, wrote, voted and stood at the polls on my behalf. I am humbled by your efforts and value your friendship. I congratulate Ms. Martin on her election to represent the Stonewall District on the Frederick County School Board. I also want to congratulate Dr. Hackney. Her campaign was honest and service driven. As newly elected Board members begin their term, I hope they carry with them the following:
Wisdom to know the difference between facts and hyperbole
Awareness, compassion and advocacy for the most vulnerable of our young people
A respect for the leadership who have dedicated their careers to the quality education provided to our students
Courage to decide what is best for our students and teachers above the roar of partisan politics
I came to realize during the campaign that there is much confusion between Deep Equity and Critical Race Theory (CRT). I have always supported Deep Equity in our school culture. I stand by that support as I honor the memory of my mother. At a young age, I heard her say “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” Deep Equity is the Golden Rule. It is also consistent with President George W. Bush’s initiative No Child Left Behind. Deep Equity is not CRT, nor is it aligned with its purpose or intent. Deep Equity promotes a culture of empathy and compassion for others. Should we ask for anything less from our young citizens? I think not.
I am proud of Frederick County Public Schools and I look forward to its continued success under continued competent leadership and an enlightened, dedicated School Board.
