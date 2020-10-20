The Declaration of independence promises Americans the right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness. When voting for pro-life candidates, we are voting for the unborn to have liberty from the death sentence in the womb.
Voting the Bible way as Jesus would've done, enable God's precious human masterpieces to experience life & happiness. I watched a movie about a scientist who developed a cure for cancer. His picture graced the front page of news magazines. Thinking this was a true story, as a senior citizen, I couldn't understand why cancer still existed. But at the end of the movie, I read these words: This could have happened, BUT THIS MAN WAS ABORTED.
Political candidates need to encourage adoption, whereby empty arms of heartbroken couples can have a child to love.
Expectant mothers are able to select a couple she wants to raise her child. adoptive parents often pay the medical expenses. If both parties agree, the adoptive parents will send up to date reports on the child's progress.
Abortion doesn't just destroy life, but it may well cause mothers to become subject to drug abuse, alcoholism, eating disorders, while trying to kill her deep grief and depression. It is a fact that abortion can increase the chance of becoming sterile, and becoming a victim of breast cancer. I know women who have experienced these after an abortion.
I know 2 successful Christian men who's mothers were encouraged to abort. One's mother was raped, and the other was advised to do so by a Dr.
Please think of the evils of abortion when you vote.
Page Ludwig lives in Frederick County.
