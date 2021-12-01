ANDREW WHITE
The Winchester Star published an Associated Press article in which Shannon Brewer, who runs an abortion clinic, said, “This is the most worried I’ve ever been” that the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973 will be overturned when the Court decides a relevant case on December 1.
Ms. Brewer has every reason to be worried. But pro-life advocates like me are equally worried, but for the opposite reason. This is our best hope for overturning the Roe decision since 1973.
When I entered medical school in that infamous year, I was shocked and disheartened that the medical profession, which in this country had always promoted healing, was now advocating for killing of some of us.
For years the pro-abortion movement claimed that human life was not present at conception, leading many into minimizing abortion. They lost that ideological battle because of science, but are now advocating for abortion up to the time of viability outside the womb of the unborn child. How did we ever get to the place where viability outside the womb defined a life worth living?
There has always been a need in our society to balance our rights with our responsibilities. I am one that believes that life takes precedence over one freedom. Patrick Henry said, “Give me liberty or give me death” but he was not referring to the death of another but of his own. The Declaration of Independence promotes “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” How does this balance out between the unborn child and the mother? With abortion the unborn child is definitively denied life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — he/she is denied the liberty of the choice he/she would make on his/her own behalf and thus is denied life and the pursuit of happiness. If a mother is denied her right to abortion, her freedom is temporarily limited, but her life is not in jeopardy. Very rare is the pro–life advocate who does not believe that when the mother’s life is endangered, abortion is justified. To lose the mother to death is to lose the unborn child as well. And while being denied an abortion will have a short-term effect on the mother, it is not near the same as denying the unborn child a whole life of potential happiness. If the mother believes her happiness will be permanently affected, she can adopt her infant to one of thousands of infertile couples waiting for many months to adopt. It is so much better to adopt out your child than kill it.
On December 1, I will join 70 other physicians outside the Supreme Court who want to protect unborn children. This is an incredibly important judicial case. Please pray for me, my colleagues, pro–life advocates everywhere, and this nation as a whole. This is time for “on your knees” prayer. I have seen how threatening an unwanted pregnancy is to many women, but death is not the solution. Life should prevail.
