Sometimes reading or hearing what a candidate is telling you is only half of the story.
Such is the case for the individual who is running to represent the Gainesboro District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Mr. Kevin Kenney has been heralding himself as a “conservative.”
Mr. Richard Kennedy's May 26 Open Forum, "Be careful who you vote for," lauds Kenney and other "Republicans" such as Supervisors Bob Wells or Judith McCann-Slaughter. There is just one problem with his comment: Supervisor Wells is not a Republican. Mr. Kenney is running as the independent candidate on the ballot and is running with other “independents,” some who ran previously as Democrats in other jurisdictions.
As I read further down Mr. Kennedy’s Open Forum, he further goes on to bash Congressman Ben Cline's voting record, which supports your Second Amendment rights, spending cuts, and other items Cline has supported to allow you the taxpayer to keep more of your funds.
In reading Mr. Kennedy’s Open Forum, one thing continued to resonate with me: He is simply a liberal trying to convince you that Mr. Kenney is the responsible one who is the “middle of the road candidate.”
How “reasonable” one might be in this case can be confirmed through one’s past. How so you ask? Mr. Kenney has not once (that I have publicly seen) stood up to his former boss, former Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine. Yes, the same superintendent that approved Deep Equity (espousing Critical Race Theory ideas) education in our schools as well as spending your tax dollars on male urinals in the girl’s bathroom at the new Aylor Middle School.
Mr. Kenney is in charge of construction-related matters for the school system. Surely, he would have been one of the first to know about these shenanigans. Does Frederick County really want more of these types of behaviors and expenditures?
As Mr. Kennedy wrote as a title, “Be careful who you vote for.” That is so very true.
Are you going to vote for a man who doesn’t stand/politically align with our current Republican Congressman Ben Cline, who is standing up for your constitutional rights such as the Second Amendment? Or wouldn’t you rather choose to support your current Gainesboro Supervisor Heather Lockridge, who supports your constitutional rights and desires that you, the taxpayer, get to keep more of your hard-earned money? The choice truly couldn’t be clearer.
Shawn Graber is the Back Creek District's representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
