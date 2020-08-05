In these contentious times where everyone is either blaming someone for something or seeking new avenues for blame, I'd like to "lay the blame" for some very fine support, care and concern for veterans of this country on the part of the Martinsburg, W.Va., VA and Facility. The VA is under siege in all quarters — and admittedly, some of it deserved — but in the particular case of the Martinsburg operation (including the Stephens City clinic), that's a misdirected assault. As a retired military man, I've been served by five different VA facilities in the 44 years since my retirement from active duty, including those in the nation's capital, Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, and Biloxi, MS, but found outstanding care and treatment at only at the Martinsburg VA near us. In the midst of the pandemic, when the VA has been obliged to take extraordinary steps in operations and serving their patients, they've done it in an enviable manner. Logical work-arounds on site, on the telephone, and on-line, allow veterans to continue depending upon their support base without extraordinary change or interference. I've used many of the wide range of services they provide, including physical exams, issuance of eye glasses, regular tracking and treatment by the Low-Vision Clinic, and extensive issuance of prescription and supporting medications.
An example of their logical responses and thorough support arose for me just today. I am a diabetic and use insulin, which means the VA not only issues me regular dosages of insulin, but also needles for injection. I somehow overlooked my own stock of needles and yesterday found I had only one more needle. Needles require a prescription, so I couldn't run down to Walgreen's and grab some. I called in to the VA (on their very reliable pharmacy auto-fill telephone line) last eve, as soon as I was aware. But I knew, however fast they responded (and it is always with just a day or so), that the mail delivery would delay me for some days and I would have no way to give my injection. This morning, I called and spoke with the pharmacy, told them my concern; they replied that my order from last night was already being prepared to ship today, but being aware of the mail-lost time, I asked if I could come and collect the needles. Yes, followed by directions for COVID-19 conditions; I followed their lead, drove through the directed route at the VA, temperature taken, questions answered, and drove on in a circle to pull up at an outdoor "service center" located in a vehicle on the drive; showed my ID, and within two minutes had my needles and was on my way home. I defy anyone to suggest another like exhibit of such thorough, caring response in dire circumstances. Thank you, Martinsburg/Stephens City Vets Administration, for your many years of excellent and continuing service.
Robert Flanagan is a resident of Winchester.
