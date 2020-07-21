Julia Storberg-Walker and Dick Bell
What is a Quaker Minute? Quakers document what we’ve agreed to. A Minute is a formal record. There can be Minutes for a birth, a marriage, a death, a tribute to someone, a decision reached on an important issue, etc. Here is our Minute on the important issue of white privilege.
The work is ours. The time is now.
We abhor the death of so many people of color. We abhor the constant diminishment of the humanity of people of color. As members of the Religious Society of Friends “(Quakers)” we stand with all sufferers of injustice and peaceful protesters here and around the world. We believe we are in a revolutionary moment where change is possible and justice may be realized. We must recognize that our history and our culture have betrayed us, and we must take steps to build a Beloved Community.
Our faith demands that we support police and legal system reform for equal protection under the law and accountability for those who betray public trust. We must recognize our role in the continuance of injustice and inequality and act upon it. The judgment of history and the fate of our society are upon us.
For this change to happen, white privilege must be exposed and eliminated, and it is only our (white people’s) difficult inner work that will make this happen. We call for all white people to learn about the pernicious force of racism through a deliberate focus on self-education. This self-study can be accomplished by reading books (especially those written by Black, indigenous, people of color authors), watching films, listening to podcasts, participating in civil community discussions, and undertaking a candid appraisal of U.S. history.
Through this work, we believe that white cultural values, norms, and expectations generated by white privilege will be named and dismantled. In this dismantling the police and legal systems will be transformed, and trust and collaboration will be given the climate to flourish. This will seed the ground for the growth of Beloved Community.
Join us now in taking these actions. Take this responsibility to heal with each other. Stand for ending oppression in all forms, and stand with us in co-creating a Beloved Community for all.
