RICHARD LEIGHT
Hello attendees of the Frederick County Fair.
This letter is my opinion and may not represent all members of the fair association. I personally feel truly blessed and am thankful for such kind and courteous friends and neighbors. I would like to thank many area businesses for their support of the fair in so many ways. Without this help, we could not have a successful event. I have been associated with the fair association for 24 years and am a lifetime Frederick County resident. I grew up with the fair and later into adulthood decided to give back through participation in the association as a member, president and now vice president. I proudly contribute many hours each year to help plan the events, parking, food vendors, entertainment, livestock events and the carnival. Believe me when I tell you that this is no easy task and the pandemic certainly hindered where we are today.
I want to take a moment to explain the fair for this year to alleviate any disappointment from our attendees. Planning for an upcoming fair starts immediately at the conclusion of the current fair. Due to the pandemic and uncertainty regarding the allowance of a 2021 event, the association did not make a final decision until April 2021. In my opinion, we did a great job for four months of effort.
Several unfortunate events occurred this year that I want to share. The association lost the carnival vendor on very short notice, so we reached out to 20 new vendors in search of a new contract. Luckily, vendor number 20, traveling from Buckhannon, West Virginia agreed to come with half of their normal show. I felt fortunate to offer something rather than nothing to the children who look forward to the rides each year and I think this vendor did an excellent job.
I think most long-time attendees to any fair recall various events that involve livestock, small animals and ultimately laughter and enthusiasm from children and adults. Unfortunately, we were not able to hold our turtle races, the petting zoo or pig scramble. Advocacy groups created just enough of an argument that the association was not able to hold these events this year. Additionally, there were not enough pigs donated to accommodate the number of people who would eagerly participate. I believe in freedom of speech and have been a proponent of protecting animals my entire life. However, I would argue that a turtle race is not cruel and the animals in the petting zoo are not poorly treated.
The livestock barns showcase the pride of our youth every year. I know that families enjoy walking through these areas, and I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces as they do. We had an excellent livestock show and sale of the 4-H and FFA clubs. The youth that are involved in this are some of the most respectful kids I have ever met, and I am proud that this continues to be one of the main events of our fair. However, I want to explain why there were no livestock on Saturday evening. The animals and kids are insured through the state extension office. Livestock sales result in the ownership being transferred to the buyer. When this occurs, the animal is no longer insured. This means all sold animals must be removed from the fairgrounds as soon as possible. With Saturday being a big night for the fair, I am sure this was not expected by some attendees.
Fair food has always been one of the best things about the fair. Sadly, we lost various food vendors to health department and Fire Marshall regulations that really had nothing to do with food safety or fire prevention. As a result, several vendors who were contacted outside of the area do not want to venture into Frederick County anymore.
In closing, may I remind you that this is a full volunteer effort that currently includes about 25 members with only half who are truly active. We always welcome new volunteers. Association meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of every month at the fairgrounds. We are seeking new ideas and new people who are interested in working to make our fair one of the best in the area. If you have any questions about the fair or you would like to volunteer feel free to call me at 540-533-3740. Follow us on Facebook or find additional information at frederickcountyfair.com.
Times are changing, but with your help, the nostalgia of a local county fair can remain.
