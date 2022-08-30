CHARLES UPHAUS
If anyone harbored any questions regarding Mr. Adkins’ fitness to continue on the Frederick County School Board, his unhinged “statement” of Aug. 26 should lay those questions to rest. Instead of addressing the serious allegations in a mature way, Mr. Adkins proceeded to childishly blast those who would raise these questions as “loud and radical left-wing radicals.”
To recap, there are credible allegations that Mr. Adkins was an active participant in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol in an (ultimately unfruitful) attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election and maintain Donald Trump in the presidency — in essence, an attempted coup against the government of this country. To this can be added Mr. Adkins’ conviction of public drunkenness this past April.
Mr. Adkins goes on to rant about the January 6 Congressional Investigation, castigating it as a “show trial.”
I struggle to see the relationship between the two (the committee investigation and Mr. Adkins’ plight), unless he’s afraid the Committee may turn up some particularly damning information regarding his role on that dark day.
If Mr. Adkins was not a part of the January 6 insurrection, let him clearly say so. And if he was, he needs to face the consequences along with his fellow mob members.
In conclusion, Mr. Adkins vows to continue to fight for the people of Shawnee District and their values. Seriously, Mr. Adkins, I doubt that the values of the people of Shawnee District include public drunkenness, sedition and just plain stupidity. It’s time to step down.
