It is with despair that I again read about the Frederick County Supervisors wanting to investigate an organization’s use of funds — did Laurel Ridge Community College spend some of Frederick County’s contributed funds to make the name change from Lord Fairfax Community College?
To put this in perspective, let us do some math. The entire amount that was given to LRCC by the county was $81,308. That puts the county’s total contribution at .022% (.00022) of the County’s 2022 total budget of $371,235,492. And this would the highest percentage if LRCC spent the entire county contribution for the name change. That is not even a “rounding error” to use a familiar term in finance.
Why does this bother me? I started as a CPA with a Big 8 national firm, audited the City of Tucson among many other governmental and nonprofit entities, participated in a Booz-Allen consulting firm’s review of personnel and budgetary processes of the City of Tucson (a version of zero-based budgeting), headed the internal audit department of the City of Tucson for three years and continued auditing and consulting as a CPA for 30-plus active years.
In addition, I had the pleasure of serving as a member on two school boards while in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. I have also served several years on the United Way Board of Directors in Tucson and here in Winchester.
We long ago put aside the question about funding by asking how much an organization spent on paperclips. The real question is: “So what? What have you accomplished with our contribution?"
In all those years, I have never seen elected individuals waste so much time trying to find out “how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.” Don’t tell me “times have changed.” They have, but not for the benefit of the taxpayer. I have done forensic auditing and put the guilty City Magistrate in prison. We are not looking at that scenario here so quit talking about it and “…how many angels.”
If you want to spend the county’s money (my money) wisely, it should be to send the supervisors to school to learn how to read a budget and run a large “company.” We, the stockholders, have the right to hold the Board of Directors accountable.
William Nordman is a resident of Stephens City.
