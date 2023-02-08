The creation of new agricultural and forestal districts might seem like one of sleepier functions of Frederick County government. But these districts can have a big impact on the Urban Development Area (UDA) in the eastern part of the county, and we suburbanites should pay attention.
This week, the Board of Supervisors will vote on applications for three of these districts and an expansion of a fourth, totaling more than 4,000 acres. Look through these applications and you will find no mention of transferable development rights (TDRs); their importance to these districts is kind of an open secret.
The TDR program is meant to preserve land by allowing farmers to sell housing rights to developers who can use them to build at a high density in the UDA. Those houses can be built almost anywhere in the UDA, regardless of zoning, without any need for approval from the Planning Commission or board, and free of any requirement to pay proffers, the money included in the cost of new houses to ease their financial impacts on public facilities.
It's a sweet deal for developers who can buy TDRs for a fraction of how much their projects would have to pay in proffers. And our developer-friendly board has further sweetened the pot by automatically doubling the housing rights for each TDR drawn from these agricultural districts, a buy-one-get-one-free sale that one member of the Planning Commission likened to “throwing a steak” onto these districts.
We don’t know how many new houses will be launched out of these new districts, but we can get an idea by looking at the 820-acre Hayfield Agricultural District, created in 2021. It has no farmers; all the land is owned by a local lawyer.
Remarkably, about half of that land, steep and rocky terrain along the eastern slopes of Great North Mountain and obviously unsuitable for new houses, never qualified for TDRs — until 2020, when the lawyer bought it from a Winchester developer and it became contiguous to his other land at the bottom of the mountain.
Not only does this mountainside now qualify for TDRs, its inclusion in an agricultural district means it can send twice as many houses into the UDA than it would have if it had qualified in the first place. All told, the five parcels in this district will generate almost 300 new, proffer-free houses.
Even before the board created the Hayfield district, the lawyer told the Planning Commission in public session that he had a deal to sell 40 TDRs to a county developer.
They are part of a tranche of 178 TDRs that will be applied to a new, 640-house project off Va. 7, cancelling $3.5 million in pledged proffer payments at a cost to the developer of $640,000. With enough TDRs, this project could skip $10 million in proffers for schools and other services, costs that we’ll have to cover with our tax dollars.
And that’s why we should pay attention.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Winchester.
