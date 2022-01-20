Over the years I have dragged my poor wife through many air museums, most recently in Tucson, Ariz., where we scampered from wing to wing to catch the only shade in the sun-blasted boneyard that is the Pima Air and Space Museum.
As a dedicated aviation enthusiast, or “avgeek,” I marveled at the rarities: the B-58 Hustler bomber, the British Lightning interceptor, and even a MiG-29 fighter.
But I also noticed something I’ve seen in other air museums and recent literature about 20th century aerial warfare – a whitewashing of the civilian casualties inflicted by our bomber forces. It’s a blinkered presentation of history not unlike the mythology about slavery that infected Virginia textbooks right up until the 1970s.
With the recent 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, we’re exactly as removed in time from World War II as that generation was from the Civil War. As the air war recedes into history and we’ve become accustomed to seeing “smart bombs” take out pinpoint targets, it’s easier to gauze over its unpleasant realities and focus on the planes and the stirring tales of the resilience and courage of the crews in the face of their own appalling casualties.
In Tucson, it’s a beautifully restored B-17 Flying Fortress with all its accoutrements. But the informational panels mar the exhibit with the isolated assertion that the Eighth Air Force did not target civilians. Technically true, but in its effort to strike industrial targets across Germany with imprecise aiming methods, the Eighth killed many thousands of civilians, especially later in the war when it resorted to bombing through overcast with the primitive radar of the day.
I could find no mention of any of those deaths in local author Norman Fine’s 2019 book about that practice, “Blind Bombing.”
It was the same story at the Museum of the Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, where I spent a day and a half among its unsurpassed collection of planes, including Bocks Car, the B-29 that flattened Nagasaki. In all the panels describing the atomic missions, as well as the napalm raids that burned down most of urban Japan, I could find no statement that any hair was ever harmed on any civilian’s head, when in fact hundreds of thousands of people perished in giant firestorms.
Yes, Japan started the war and killed millions in China and Southeast Asia. Nine years later, North Korea started another war that killed several million people in both Koreas. Few people are aware that many of those deaths came from a fire-bombing campaign led by Curtis LeMay, the same general who commanded the bomber forces against Japan and who did not discriminate when it came to Asians.
“Burned down every town in North Korea and some in South Korea too,” he stated with typical bluntness and brevity after the armistice. “Killed off 20 percent of the Korean population.”
We can imagine why this kind of historical amnesia becomes dangerous when we see yet another missile test by the current leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, who seems hellbent on acquiring nuclear weapons to attack the United States.
We may have forgotten what happened to North Korea during that unfinished war.
He has not.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
