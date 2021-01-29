On February 9th the city of Winchester will hold a hearing to consider banning the carrying of firearms in public places, including city parks. On January 12th The Winchester Star published an article concerning this prohibition, and as usual there were many comments made from persons on both sides of the issue.
As law-abiding citizens of the United States, we have the right to carry legally-owned firearms on our person without restriction. This right is a time-honored one, with a long pedigree dating back to English Common Law and the English Bill of Rights of 1689.
Our Founding Fathers saw how important it is for the common man to be able to own and bear arms. Without this right our country would never have been able to end the tyranny of British rule in the colonies and set forth on its journey to become the greatest nation known to mankind. As such, they made sure that this basic right was enshrined in our Constitution, to be an integral part of our national law from the very beginning.
Attributed to Thomas Jefferson in an early draft of the constitution of our beloved state of Virginia is the following, “No freeman shall be debarred the use of arms. The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.” This is one of the many provisions passed down to us by our founders that sets our country apart from others. From the very beginning our nation recognized that its citizens have an inherent right to defend themselves and more importantly to have the means to hold our government accountable. This does not mean that we should use this provision lightly or that we have the right to rise up in arms against a duly elected government simply because we do not support its leadership. What it does mean is that we must respect our government processes and in turn the government must respect its citizens and their constitutional rights.
We should be hesitant to relinquish any right since once relinquished it will not easily return, particularly the right provided for in the 2nd Amendment. History has shown that be it Hitler in Germany, Lenin or Putin in Russia, or Castro in Cuba, one of the first actions taken by a tyrannical government is to restrict, confiscate and finally seize weapons from the populous.
A government will be accountable to its citizens if it knows that it can be held accountable by its citizens. Every American should understand why the 2nd Amendment was written and how important it is. Without it we lose a vital part of our identity as Americans!
Michael McGlynn is a resident of Berryville.
(17) comments
So is Mr McGlynn permitted to carry a firearm in to the Clarke County Courthouse? I mention Clarke as he is not a resident of the City of Winchester.
How much do you need a gun in the City Hall?
Of course guns should not be allowed in government buildings. They are only there to intimidate.
Well, here we have Mr. McGlynn hyped up on his own testosterone and misinterpreting the second amendment. The Commonwealth of Virginia has a militia and it’s called the National Guard.
McGlynn is just a strutter. He just wants to strut around with a gun on his hip thinking it makes him look big. Why does he feel the need to carry a gun? Does he wish to have a shoot out in the OK corral in the parking lot of Martins because someone looked at him wrong? He’ll get himself shot and we could debate how important that is. Worse is the innocent people near by. People who need to carry a gun and strut don’t belong in gun shops but in the office of a mental health professional.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Ironic how the originalists who insist on the literal interpretation of the Constitution stumble on the second amendment, which clearly, unequivocally, spells out the right of states to raise and keep militias.
But regardless, it was a long time ago. These founding fathers were slave owning agrarian elitists who had muzzle loading weapons and didn't understand electricity. We have to live in our real times with automatic weapons, truck bombs, IED's and poisonous gas. Time to grow up and muzzle the Proud Boys.
Your interpretation of the Second Amendment is factually incorrect. Our founding fathers were far more wise and perceptive than any of today's liberals. They certainly had experience with firearms and explosives. And what do the Proud Boys have to do with this topic?
How can you be 'factually incorrect' about something simply by reading it?? And speaking of facts, the founding fathers didn't have explosives; nitroglycerin was discovered in 1847 and black powder hardly qualifies, unless you have a ton of it.
And the Proud Boys-- an ultra right, neo-fascist spittle flinging Lizard Prince misogynist white nationalist political cult that promotes and engages in intimidation, hatemongering and violence-- is a perfect example of what democracy let alone the 2nd is NOT about. The rights of citizens to own arms and defend themselves is hardly an excuse to parade around malls and bars with loaded weapons and threaten peaceful citizens and legislators alike with their stupid rants, ignorant tunnel vision and childish bullying.
Just how does packing heat in public help to keep our government accountable?
[thumbup]
@Bernie Mac - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
"As law-abiding citizens of the United States, we have the right to carry legally-owned firearms on our person without restriction"
Can't wait for the Leftist condescension and fact-less responses on this one...
Curious what the founding fathers would think of the complexity of weapons today and just how destructive they can be. Or what they would think about a man in a hotel room spraying the crowd below with bullets in Las Vegas....no government in sight, just fellow citizens.
The left is coming for your rights.
As an American, my identity does not include guns. Guns are not necessary to be an American. Show me which “well regulated militia” you belong to. Guns are man-toys. Grow up!
A person of your persuasion should not use the term "man-toy".
What does that mean, goatboy?
Bryan the proper term of address is 'Baphomet'.
