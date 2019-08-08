In the Dred Scott decision of 1856, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a black man, imported into this country as a slave, could never be a citizen of this country, neither he nor any of his descendants. The opinion that the United States was racist from the start is, today, making a comeback.
In the Dred Scott decision, a seven-member majority of the Supreme Court asserted that, at the Founding, black people were not considered citizens in any of the states of the United States, that states (meaning the free states) could not make black people citizens (this right being reserved to the Congress), that Congress could not restrict slavery from the territories (opening up Kansas and other territories to slavery), and that slave-owners could bring their slaves where they chose according to the laws of their states governing “mobile property.”
With the Dred Scott decision, the Supreme Court overturned hundreds of prior cases, called “freedom cases.” These cases involved the emancipation of persons who had been enslaved but who had, innocently, set foot on free soil; and, so, were no longer bound by the perpetual enslavement of persons taken captive during war as was once countenanced by mankind.
Among these freedom cases were several that had made their way to the Supreme Court. These cases arose from the time of the ratification of the Constitution and even during the prior period under the Articles of Confederation. For example, in Massachusetts, in 1781, Elizabeth Freeman, “Mumbet,” won her freedom and abolished slavery in that state, by appealing to the courts of her state on the basis of the declaration in the new state constitution that all men are created free and equal.
The historical error of the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott decision was well documented in the dissenting opinion, but was most ably argued by Abraham Lincoln in his Cooper Union address of 1860. At the time, Lincoln was a little-known politician from Illinois, then “the west.” His opinions on slavery and equality were nuanced. In deflecting a question concerning the inter-marriage of whites and blacks, he remarked that just because he recognized the equal right of blacks as well as whites to the bread made by their own hands, didn’t imply he wanted to marry one. As wrong as the Supreme Court was in the Dred Scott decision, Lincoln said we should work, peacefully, to overturn that decision. But, as we know, that is not how things worked out.
Today, the hatred of one party is expressed in words such as “deplorable” and “irredeemable.” The radical left of that party denies that any of us have free will, and proposes that equality will be achieved when all are enslaved by all. To be sure, neither party is without blame in terms of the rhetoric of hate. And, moderates in both parties are flummoxed as to how to respond.
Instead of responding to hate with hate, our standard should be that of Lincoln prior to the onset of hostilities, to work peacefully for the ideals of freedom and equality expressed in the Declaration of Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.