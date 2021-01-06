ANN SMITH
Regarding the article in The Winchester Star of Dec. 11, 2020, entitled “Frederick supervisors OK $500 bonus for 200 county employees.”
The title of this article suggests that the Board of Supervisors has made a compassionate move in appreciation of law enforcement, when in reality, it has done the opposite. It is unbelievable that our supervisors think so little of the Sheriff’s Office and those who risk their lives for county citizens every day.
Several thoughts came to mind as I was reading the article. First, the state legislature mandated those bonuses. Are localities allowed to arbitrarily change the direction of mandated funds from our state legislature? And here’s another question: The mandate stated the bonus be given to “sworn” sheriff’s office and jail employees. I don’t know exactly how many employees at the Regional Jail are sworn, but my information indicates that the Sheriff’s Office has approximately 155 sworn employees, not 54. The Board of Supervisors should compensate all sworn employees and not just the state mandated 200.
Secondly, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Dunn and Mr. Graber think “... it is unfair to give public employees who are considered essential workers bonuses...” Seriously? Those are the one who are most deserving of the bonuses. Deputies and fire and rescue can’t do their jobs behind a Plexiglass shield or on Zoom or over the phone. They don’t have a choice but to be out there exposed to COVID and every other communicable disease. What’s unfair is the comparison to people who lost jobs due to the pandemic. There are numerous programs to help those folks, and the unemployment benefits that went into effect when this pandemic started were on-going and far outweighed this one-time $500 bonus.
The bottom line in all of this is so very sad. The opinion of our supervisors is further evidence of the total disrespect and serious lack of appreciation for those who risk their lives to save and protect ours. Implying that law enforcement officers are lucky to still have jobs is ludicrous. I’m pretty sure that Sheriff Millholland and his personnel don’t feel “lucky,” especially these days. They didn’t consider job security when they entered the academy; they did it because of a desire to make this world a better place. They are proud of what they do and do it in spite of the risks ... risks you and I would never consider taking. We, the citizens of this county, are the lucky ones, and should in no way be satisfied with the actions taken by the supervisors.
Go ahead and blame the state, because it’s easier to say this is someone else’s fault. But Mr. McCarthy, you said it yourself: “We just need to deal with the mandate and move on.” So deal with it, but as it was intended. Don’t pick it apart, don’t dissect it to suit your own agenda, and don’t try to think you have a better idea. Distribute the bonuses to all sworn law enforcement employees because they absolutely and unequivocally deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.