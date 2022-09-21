"You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you." — Frederick Buechner
It is unfathomable that 50 years have flown and the 1972 class will celebrate its reunion September 23-24.
As children we attended various schools: Douglas School; John Kerr, Quarles, and Virginia Avenue (Charlotte DeHart) elementary schools; and merged in 1966-67 at Winchester Intermediate School (7th grade). We didn't have cell phones and electronic games, and were outside playing a myriad of sports, kickball, skating, bowling, swimming, and delivering newspapers.
By 8th grade, we entered Handley and became formidable/auspicious in most sports, involved in band (Gaylen Strunce was the director), drum and bugle corps, choir, F.C.A., and philanthropic clubs.
Jest in the hallways, a vociferous lunchroom, galvanized pep rallies, and enthralling bands (C.T. Onion) were a trademark at Handley. During springtime, three besties were driving around in a '66 Corvair singing "Joy to the World."
Having a propensity for high academic standards, leadership embodied Handley from staunch superintendents like Dr. Garland Quarles and Jacob Johnson; to outstanding principals like Archie Fry, George Craig, and Mike Foreman; outstanding Guidance Counselor Wendell Phillips, and countless dedicated teachers.
In and out of the classroom diligent and prodigious teachers were instrumental in the success of Handley clubs — Edith Garrabrandt, Dorothy Overcash, and Kathyrn Armstrong would tackle an array of tasks in support of the Booster Club.
For several weeks, benevolent and pragmatic math teacher Mrs. Effie Davis hand delivered schoolwork to a bedridden student. Mrs. Davis was a strong advocate having been class sponsor for four years, teacher, and mentor. Our 1972 yearbook was dedicated to her.
Serving in Vietnam, iconic Dr. Henry Brooks (science) was an outstanding educator, and an inspiration to many at Handley and in the community.
With a "heart of gold" and love for the USA, Silvio Alvarez (Cuban refugee) and Azmi Uthman (Jordanian), taught Spanish and American Government, respectively, with a zeal and were loved and well respected.
A paean to charismatic teachers (deceased) that doubled up as coaches: Ron Rice, Hunter Maddex, Don Welch, Rec Brown, Stuart Allen, Charles Ashby, Jack Duval and William Chiccchirichi — they accentuated the importance of always doing our best.
With heavy hearts, the Class of 1972 offers prayers and love to the 25 classmates/friends who have perished over the years. They were an integral and positive part of the monumental times during our educational endeavors at Handley.
Our beloved parents/guardians were our support — an impervious shield that repelled any detrimental challenges through wisdom, guidance, and love while being consummate role models.
Accolades to the Handley reunion planning committee orchestrating the activities: Robin Dehaven Gail, Ruth Carson Gregory, B.J Manuel Dove, Marsha Blossom Barley, Andy Hershey, Edward Ransom, Rob Boyd, Mark Ainsworth, and Doug Strosnider.
Our heartfelt appreciation, respect and love to parents/guardians, community, administration and educators K-12 who guided us to the pinnacle of achieving gold some 50 years ago.
Heed Joseph Parry's prudent words: "Make new friends, but keep the old; Those are silver, these are gold."
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
