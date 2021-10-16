My name is Warren Gosnell and I’m running for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I have been a resident of Winchester/Frederick County for 33 years and have served our community for the past 24 years as a member of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. I currently hold the rank of Lieutenant acting as Traffic Safety Coordinator and Public Information Officer.
I am running for the Board of Supervisors as a pragmatic conservative who believes in governing with common sense. I’m running as an independent candidate because I believe that rigid political ideology can sometimes act as a roadblock to productive conversations and successful projects. Such roadblocks often result in our community’s loss of valuable opportunities.
I have sworn an oath to defend and uphold both the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions. I support the First Amendment, and while I don’t agree with politicians, celebrities or athletes using their fame and popularity to spread divisive messages or downright false narratives, I absolutely believe it to be their right to say what they wish. If we begin to censor others, even those speaking deceptively or looking to create turmoil, where does that censorship end? And who gets to decide what speech will or will not be permitted in our public discourse?
I also fully support the Second Amendment and a person’s right to purchase, possess and safely use firearms. I carry a weapon daily, both on and off duty, and I was responsibly exercising my Second Amendment rights long before I became a law enforcement officer. I do not believe in blanket laws seeking to disarm or restrict law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights. But as a community caretaker, I also know from hard experience that violent criminals must not have easy access to firearms. I also believe that we have an obligation to assist members of our community who are in crisis or who may attempt to use a firearm to harm themselves or others.
As a member of the Board of Supervisors, I will be a good steward of our tax dollars. I will seek to provide our community with the best services possible, while ensuring a valuable return on that investment. However, I do not believe it to be the place of the Board to usurp the authority of other constitutionally elected officers or entities under the guise of budgetary transparency. It is ultimately for the voters to decide whether their tax dollars are being spent wisely.
I have a strong voice and have relied upon it for many years. I will effectively communicate your wishes and concerns with a voice that is free and clear of personal agendas, party allegiances or false narratives. My voice will not be lost in irrational or emotional outbursts that too often poison our public debate. My voice will be calm and polite, even in the face of such outbursts — a voice of common sense and compromise where they are appropriate and firm logic and reason when taking a principled stand. Please vote Warren Gosnell and allow my voice to represent our community.
Warren Gosnell is running as an independent for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
