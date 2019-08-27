Some may remember Roseanne Roseannadanna, a wonderful comedic character played by the late Gilda Radner on “Saturday Night Live.” After hilarious digressions from news stories, the character would often end by saying, “There’s always something.” What wisdom buried in that zany comedy sketch.
In spite of constant challenges to our nation — “always something” — we have thrived and prospered. But during the last few years, to many, some things seem more threatening than any challenge of the previous decades. America’s nerves are raw. Friendships are at risk because of political disagreements. Massacres take place in public venues. Speech — one of America’s most precious freedoms — is squelched by educational institutions, previously considered crucial incubators of discussion and debate.
And where is our leadership? Our president opens old wounds and creates new ones. The president’s inner nasty, ignorant and brutish demons are released almost daily to the public through his Twitter account. His political opponents are not even slightly better. They advocate preposterous and dangerous policies where, when adopted, have brought poverty, corruption, and repression.
Many want to impeach and to try the president, but our Constitution did not include an impeachment clause to resolve political or aesthetic disagreements. Elections are for that and one is not too far away. The legislative move to impeachment and a trial will be like a tornado swooping down on the nation, carrying with it harmful political debris. Impeachment and a trial will make today’s political atmosphere seem like a pleasant morning in Mr. Roger’s’ Neighborhood.
So, what tonic or salve can ease the current situation? Is there an escape from the current brutal political atmosphere? We could follow Shakespeare’s Mercutio’s outburst in “Romeo and Juliet” and yell “a pox on both your houses.” Ignore everything. But, though it may feel good temporarily, it doesn’t make for a healthy democracy. Engagement does.
We can, however, take an occasional pause in our lives and look around this wonderful community in order to recognize the vibrant organizations whose volunteers make productive and life-altering contributions. These folks’ political leanings are irrelevant, but their efforts are not. These are what George H.W. Bush referred to when he talked about America having a “thousand points of light.” We read about such organizations almost every day in The Star or know their participants. In their way, they are as important as those national figures who give us such anxiety and stir up hate.
We also read about or know the families who, in spite of very limited resources or unfortunate circumstances, struggle heroically to improve their lives. Stories about families with disabled children, single moms, recovering drug addictsand alcoholics are inspiring and uplifting. Caregivers with many of the aforementioned groups and those who nurse the terminally ill, often earning at or near minimum wage, show extraordinary compassion. Visit a nursing home where one will be amazed at the efforts of the staff.
I’m not a utopian. I began this essay by saying there’s plenty to be upset and worried about in today’s environment. Solutions seem evasive. There is — and will always be — something. But there is a something that can give a bit of respite from our despair, anxiety, and anger. It’s right in front of us in our community. If you look, it’s easy to find.
