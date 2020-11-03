College football wasn’t always on TV. The World Series used to be the first week of October. The first election night prediction on TV was 1952, Eisenhower over Stephenson, with CBS bragging it was using the UNIVAC computing machine. President James Madison, no stranger to Frederick County, was inaugurated March 4, 1809. Like his predecessors, and successors until 1937, four months was allowed for word of the results to get to the nation, and for the winner to journey to Washington, D.C. History provides us with many exciting stories.
We will have an exciting night this year, too, but like the World Series, we could have to wait nine days to know who wins. A record number of voters, tallied in different sequences by states, may mean partial same-day returns. But no need to panic. Settling in to await election results is a great American tradition.
In 1800, the fourth presidential election ended in a tie, 73 votes apiece for Aaron Burr and Thomas Jefferson. It took 36 votes of Congress, meeting for a week in February, to break the tie and allow Jefferson to be inaugurated as president, and Burr as vice president, in March 1801.
In 1828, when Andrew Jackson finally got his turn at the presidency, in an election roiled by allegations of mistreatment of slaves and bigamy, the states voted from October 3 to December 2, and the results still needed to wend their way to his plantation outside Nashville, where Jackson was tending to a dying wife.
In November 1876, a successor to popular former Union general, then president, Ulysses Grant was not immediately evident. Democratic candidate New York Gov. Samuel Tilden amassed a lead of over 260,000 popular votes, but only 184 electoral votes, one shy of defeating his Republican opponent, Gov. Rutherford Hayes of Ohio.
Louisiana, Florida, and South Carolina each sent more than one set of electors, so both sides claimed victory. One disputed elector from Oregon could also have swung the election to Hayes.
The U.S. Constitution provided no way of resolving the dispute, so it was necessary for Congress to decide. As Democrats controlled the House of Representatives, and Republicans dominated in the Senate, the two sides compromised by creating a bipartisan electoral commission with five representatives, five senators and five Supreme Court justices [who were partisan.]
Supposed to be comprised of seven Republicans, seven Democrats and one independent, the independent — Supreme Court Justice David Davis — dropped out to accept a Senate seat. A Republican was named to replace him and, in the end, after a series of votes along strict party lines, the commission awarded Hayes all three of the contested states in early March 1877, making him the winner by a single electoral vote, four months after the election.
Robin Young is a resident of Middletown.
