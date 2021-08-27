JACK LILLIS
On the morning of December 7, I was riding in our family car down Loudoun Street in Winchester when I heard an announcement on the car radio that the Japanese navy had attacked our Pacific fleet while in port at Pearl Harbor. Thousands of people were killed and many of our Navy ships had been damaged and sunk. It was an unexpected disaster.
I was 12 years old at the time and had no idea of where Pearl Harbor was nor the extent of the disaster. The next day the principal of Handley High School called all of the students into the school auditorium, where we listened to President Roosevelt ask Congress to declare war on Japan, and Congress did so.
At the time, we were ill-prepared for war. Thousands of young men had been drafted into the armed forces the prior year, but they had little to train or fight with. Some had to drill with broom handles as the army didn’t have enough rifles to go around. We were short of all weapons of war, but we had one good thing going for us. We were filled with rage.
We fought the Japanese and Germans, and in just three-and-a-half years we built the strongest and best-equipped military force in human history. We won the war but we haven’t won one since.
Next we went into a war in Vietnam through President Johnson’s “Tonkin Gulf Resolution” disaster. The Viet Cong and North Vietnam won. No declaration of war. In fact, many of our troops were spit upon by their fellow Americans when they came home.
And next we went into Iraq to get rid of Saddam Hussein and his regime. Did Congress declare war? Nope. Did we win? Nope, we are still there.
And finally has come the never-ending conflict in Afghanistan. Did we declare war? Nope. Are we winning? Nope. The bad guys are. We should never put our troops in harm’s way without declaring war and giving them a clear understanding as to their objectives.
So what am I trying to say? Very simple. Congress has the power to declare war, not the president.
Jack Lillis is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
So now that a president is withdrawing troops, you have a problem with the War Powers Act? It's didn't seem to bother you 20 years ago...
"It's didn't seem to bother you 20 years ago"
First, learn to type your sub-intellectual thoughts! [lol] Second, where did you find that in his piece? Nuri once again showing us perfect projection of his own failings onto others... [yawn] [lol]
