Two recent polls reported that 32% of Americans believed that America was heading in the right direction and that 37% of Americans support President Biden's handling of the economy. These numbers are hard to believe given the destructive impact of Biden's decisions in his first year as President.
America is in decline because the Socialists, posing as “progressives”, have convinced large numbers of good citizens that the free enterprise system is unfair. The Socialists intend to make it "fair" by overtaxing and redistributing wealth. Their goal is to change America from a freedom-based society to a government-controlled society. Their divisive political strategy of identity politics has worked. They now have effective control over the Democratic Party. Socialist ideology has significant influence over the national news media, social media, entertainment industry, teachers' unions, university professors, environmental activists, many government employees, and agencies.
As a result, we have rampant inflation; a demonized energy industry; an inefficient, unmanageable federal government; an uncontrolled, open border with Mexico; a weakened military; trillion dollar deficits; cancel culture; punitive regulations; a divisive political environment; alienated allies; emboldened enemies; demoralized police; unchecked crime; millions of homeless; corrupt politicians; organized racism; poorly educated students; massive federal debt; uninformed voters; a disappearing American Dream; and bankrupt entitlement programs.
Maybe it had to get this bad before enough Americans understand the danger. Socialist ideology is an oppressive cancer which must be exposed and removed from government power.
The first priority is a return to energy independence. Government needs to support the fossil fuel industry with an immediate reversal of costly regulations that were implemented by President Biden. The rush to switch energy sources away from fossil fuels is overwhelmingly premature. It may take decades of research to identify and implement energy alternatives that are competitive in terms of cost, reliability, and availability. Biden's adoption of the insane "Green New Deal" has resulted in billions of wasteful spending on grants, subsidies, and mandates.
The second priority is to unleash the creativity, and determination that erupts with a government that protects and preserves individual freedom. Unprecedented economic prosperity will result when government becomes a partner with business instead of an enemy to business. This will require an end to "class warfare" and the "tax the rich" stupidity that Socialists use to gain political power. "Fair share" tax rates should be defined for every taxpayer, and every American should pay a fair share. Economic prosperity will fund every social program, including the research and transition to competitive energy alternatives.
A third priority should be implemented immediately. Our border with Mexico is wide open to gang members, terrorists, the coronavirus, and drug smugglers. The cost is in the billions of dollars, and U.S. drug overdoses are at record highs. Meanwhile, thousands of homeless people, many of them veterans, are left unattended.
A fourth priority involves national security. Biden has recklessly reopened talks with Iran. This negotiation effort is a case study in stupidity. Iran won't even meet with U.S. negotiators, and continues to proclaim, "death to America."
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
Whenever I see this confusion between socialists and social programs, I have to laugh. Is Western Europe Socialist? Japan? Australia? No, they are not. They are democracies with far better social programs for all workers than the US will ever see in my lifetime. For some reason, Americans were born to suffer. They love enriching the already wealthy while waiting with bated breath for their next paycheck. I guess that behavior comes from its Puritan foundations.
