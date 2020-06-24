Over the last half-century, we, the American people, have changed our society from one where systemic racial discrimination did exist, to one in which racism no longer exists in any systemic way.
In fact, “people of color” are currently the most successful Americans, even more successful than white Americans. Based on several factors of success, including income level and family stability, Indian Americans and Korean Americans are at the pinnacle of success while immigrants from the West African country of Nigeria have emerged as one of three most successful groups of Americans.
As a mentor in Frederick County’s Bright Futures program and in the You Are Unique program at my church, I have found that it does African-American teenagers a terrible disservice to perpetuate the false narrative of “systemic racism” that makes them feel as though their best efforts will be thwarted because of the unfair treatment of a white teacher or school counselor or employer. Perpetuating this lie is also terribly demoralizing to those good people of every race and ethnicity in our society, who daily work to bring all of us together, as one American family.
In fact, the United States has become such an extraordinary land of opportunity and social mobility, that a study from the Center on Children and Families of the Brookings Institution, has concluded that any American, no matter what his or her race or background may be, can move from poverty to the middle class (defined as earning around $55,000 a year) by following three simple steps: 1). finish high school; 2). Get a full-time job; 3). Wait until age 21 to get married and have children.
The most significant impediment to young black kids meeting these three requirements is the paternalistic social programs initiated by the Democrat Party, that cause three groups — native Hawaiians, American Indians and African Americans — to be left without purpose or hope. The “soft bigotry of low expectations” behind these programs has resulted in 75% of black children being born out of wedlock and therefore relegated to poverty, which often results in their dropping out of school, joining youth gangs and, themselves, having children out-of-wedlock.
By contrast, the Republican Party under President Trump has created programs and policies that, prior to the pandemic, resulted in more employment for African Americans and Hispanic Americans than in any time in the last half century. In addition, the Republican Party has positively impacted African-American families by boosting the funding for historically black colleges and universities and initiating meaningful criminal justice reform. Rather than de-funding police departments and again playing the race card in a presidential election year, Democrats would be wise to join with Republicans in Frederick County to increase mentorship and apprenticeship opportunities for students and to encourage our young adults to lift themselves out of poverty, by reaching these three essentials for attaining success in our society.
Dave Stegmaier is seeking the Republican nomination for Shawnee District supervisor on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
We have racists in our society, but we are NOT a racist society. BIG difference.
