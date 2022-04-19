In response to James Holland’s Open Forum, the United States is not a Socialist country, and most Americans don't seek that model of government.
We do have public programs in this country that most Americans support. Are you a recipient of Social Security or Medicare? Both are government-run social welfare programs created to help citizens in the United States with retirement and health care costs. Do you drive on roads or bridges? Our infrastructure is part of our federal/state partnership that benefits every single person who lives, works, or travels in this country. Do you breathe clean air or drink clean water? That’s due to a federal/state partnership that addresses pollution and poisons in our air and drinking water. Did you attend public elementary or high school? Our country ensures secondary public education for all.
Here is what Americans should fear: Republican efforts to diminish voter rights, ban books about sexuality or marginalized communities, end women’s reproductive rights, and prohibit trans and gay rights and medical care in states such as Texas, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kentucky and elsewhere. There’s an education tip line in Virginia to make parents the “eyes and spies” for the state to turn in teachers whom they think are engaging in “divisive practices.” Texas has a law that pays bounties to anyone who assists a pregnant woman obtain an abortion, even though abortion remains a protected right in this country. The Florida governor is threatening Disney, a pivotal business to the state’s economy, because it opposes his “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” These are signs of government overreach among many in the Republican party and borders on totalitarianism, a form of government that seeks to assert total control over the lives of its citizens.
Millions of Americans voted for a president who is attempting, despite Republican opposition, to expand our focus on renewable energy to ensure that the U.S. becomes more energy independent. We voted for members of Congress trying to make our tax base more equitable by ensuring that the wealthy pay their fair share. And yes, the wealthy should pay more in taxes because they have more. That’s not Socialism, that’s just fair. We are all benefiting from an economy that added more than six million new jobs in 2021, mostly in the private sector. Millions of us voted for a president and members of Congress who focused on Covid vaccinations and testing and passed the largest infrastructure bill in generations.
Most Americans want more bipartisanship in our federal and state legislatures to tackle issues like border security, climate change, drug abuse, immigration reform, gun safety and more. We know that private business is essential to creating good jobs, products and services that we all benefit from; but business exists to make profits. We know that only government, federal, state and local, can enact policies so that all Americans can thrive in this country, no matter race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or economic status. That's not Socialism, that's the promise of the United States of America.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
