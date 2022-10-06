“American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile.” This Associated Press report was published on The Winchester Star's website on Sept. 24.
It caught my attention for several reasons. I have repeatedly called for the USA to send military troops to Ukraine and my concern that our fear of nuclear aggression by Russia will open the door for threats from other nuclear powers. North Korea is a clear nuclear threat that has been encouraged by the USA being hamstrung by Russia’s nuclear threat. And North Korea’s leader is every bit as dangerous as Russia’s leader. China is now such a threat to invading Taiwan that the USA is considering ground forces. If we are considering them in Taiwan, why not Ukraine. In fact, our failure to send in ground forces to Ukraine has certainly prompted China’s increasing aggressive stance against Taiwan.
Another reason this excerpt caught my attention was that last spring the writer of an editorial called me "unintelligent" for recommending ground support in Ukraine. I will not name him to preserve his dignity. His main thesis was that American intelligence knows more about the situation in Ukraine and should be trusted. Of course, he could not comment on that intelligence since it is classified information. I believe we have reason to believe that intelligence should not always be trusted, since recently the USA withdrawal from Afghanistan was an intelligence disaster. As soon as we pulled out of Afghanistan, the Taliban took over the government as a fanatical, terrorist organization. So much for always trusting our intelligence.
This author who challenged my intelligence was especially negative about my recommendation of ground troops in Ukraine. Despite recent Russian failures, I remain convinced that the shear numbers of Russian troops eventually attacking Ukraine will overcome Ukraine’s small military troops. And Putin will not give up. His ego and the threat to his leadership will not be ignored. And far more lives will be lost in Ukraine trying to retake eastern Ukraine than if we had prevented the invasion in the first place. If we fail in Ukraine, we will lose our respect as a military force and world power
I can’t help but comment on the use of pejorative words about writers to The Winchester Star. My adversary was clearly wrong about my "unintelligence." I may not be right in what I fear, but the USA is at this time responsible for nuclear threat elsewhere in the world and is seriously considering the use of ground troops in other parts of the world.
I am not at all concerned with the defamation of my cognitive abilities, but I suspect that there are potential contributors to The Star who will refrain from writing letters or opinions due to concern about being raked through the coals. I hope I never write an article that is not controversial.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
