RICHARD JONES
As we go to the polls, keep in mind the problem of illegal immigration into this country. Illegal immigration is a law and order issue, but you don't hear much about it anymore given the anarchy, destruction, looting, and rioting in Democratically-run cities to protest and demonize police. Since 2016 President Trump has significantly reduced illegal immigration and the concomitant crime that goes with it. The national crime statistics show this and the caravans with occupants numbering tens of thousands prevalent in the Obama/Biden administration no longer exist to make the news. Make no mistake, however, the caravans will be back in numbers greater than ever depending on who is elected.
Why, because Democrats support open borders and unrestricted immigration. We know this because they did not do anything to strengthen the southern borders, preventing illegal crossings, when they were in control and fought President Trump's efforts every step of the way. In the Democratic presidential primary most candidates openly stated support for free education, health care, and the like for anyone illegally entering America. Also, many Democratically-run cities have sanctuary policies shielding illegal felons from prosecution and/or deportation, policies not available to American citizens.
Why is uncontrolled immigration and sanctuary havens a problem? First, let me be clear, most illegal immigrants do not commit felonies. Still American citizens are robbed, raped, or murdered or all three by illegals. Many of the people in the border caravans actually fell victim to crime. Then there is the issue of drugs flowing across the southern borders addicting millions of Americans and destroying inner cities, especially black communities. The overwhelming cost to society includes health care and rehab for addicts and victims of crime, prison retention, law enforcement and the administration of justice, loss of life, and lost opportunity as well as the free programs and services for health care and education promised to those who enter our country illegally. Think of how even a portion of this money, time, and effort could be put to better use in low income predominantly black communities because black lives DO MATTER, to help alleviate the homeless blight in many of our cities which includes countless vets, and to reduce our $26 plus trillion national debt as well as the economic burden on local cities and towns.
Uncontrolled and undocumented immigration across open borders makes no sense. It is the source of misery and grief for millions of American citizens and taxpayers. America needs a commonsense immigration policy that strengthens this nation's ability to not only survive as a Republic but to grow and prosper. The USA is the economic engine that drives the world economy and has created many millions of jobs around the world. Weaken that engine by draining its resources to fix problems caused by the lack of an effective immigration policy and both our country and the world suffers. Democrats, however, refuse to even come to the table to sensibly address the problem.
Richard Jones is a resident of Lake Frederick.
