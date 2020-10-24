RICHARD JONES
As we go to the polls, keep in mind the problem of illegal immigration into this country. Illegal immigration is a law and order issue, but you don't hear much about it anymore given the anarchy, destruction, looting, and rioting in Democratically-run cities to protest and demonize police. Since 2016 President Trump has significantly reduced illegal immigration and the concomitant crime that goes with it. The national crime statistics show this and the caravans with occupants numbering tens of thousands prevalent in the Obama/Biden administration no longer exist to make the news. Make no mistake, however, the caravans will be back in numbers greater than ever depending on who is elected.
Why, because Democrats support open borders and unrestricted immigration. We know this because they did not do anything to strengthen the southern borders, preventing illegal crossings, when they were in control and fought President Trump's efforts every step of the way. In the Democratic presidential primary most candidates openly stated support for free education, health care, and the like for anyone illegally entering America. Also, many Democratically-run cities have sanctuary policies shielding illegal felons from prosecution and/or deportation, policies not available to American citizens.
Why is uncontrolled immigration and sanctuary havens a problem? First, let me be clear, most illegal immigrants do not commit felonies. Still American citizens are robbed, raped, or murdered or all three by illegals. Many of the people in the border caravans actually fell victim to crime. Then there is the issue of drugs flowing across the southern borders addicting millions of Americans and destroying inner cities, especially black communities. The overwhelming cost to society includes health care and rehab for addicts and victims of crime, prison retention, law enforcement and the administration of justice, loss of life, and lost opportunity as well as the free programs and services for health care and education promised to those who enter our country illegally. Think of how even a portion of this money, time, and effort could be put to better use in low income predominantly black communities because black lives DO MATTER, to help alleviate the homeless blight in many of our cities which includes countless vets, and to reduce our $26 plus trillion national debt as well as the economic burden on local cities and towns.
Uncontrolled and undocumented immigration across open borders makes no sense. It is the source of misery and grief for millions of American citizens and taxpayers. America needs a commonsense immigration policy that strengthens this nation's ability to not only survive as a Republic but to grow and prosper. The USA is the economic engine that drives the world economy and has created many millions of jobs around the world. Weaken that engine by draining its resources to fix problems caused by the lack of an effective immigration policy and both our country and the world suffers. Democrats, however, refuse to even come to the table to sensibly address the problem.
Richard Jones is a resident of Lake Frederick.
Latin Americans have arrived en masse at our southern borders. They have done so because 1)
criminal organizations (as MS-13 and drug cartels) have assumed control in many countries and
2) climate change has devastated agricultural livelihoods. This increased migration for safety
and refuge, as in the past, has been accompanied by U.S. nativist alarms, perceptions of threat,
pervasive stereotypes of newcomers, and political scape-goating by Trump.
But political scape-goating and hyperbole are no substitute for scientific and empirical
evidence. Since the early 1990s, as the immigrant population (especially the undocumented
population) increased sharply to historic highs, the rates of violent crimes and property crimes
in the United States decreased significantly, in some instances to historic lows—as measured
both by crimes reported to the police and by national victimization surveys. Moreover, data
from the census and a wide range of other empirical studies show that for every ethnic group
without exception, incarceration rates among young men are lowest for immigrants, even
those who are the least educated. This holds true especially for the Mexicans, Salvadorans, and
Guatemalans, who make up the bulk of the undocumented population. These patterns have
been observed consistently over the last three censuses.
The Democratic Party 2020 political platform exhaustively addresses immigration to include
immigrant contribution to economic recovery post-COVID-19, reforms to the current temporary
visa/refugee/amnesty system, modernization of the immigration system, agricultural workers,
effective allocation of visas across the differing needs of the 50 states, employment-based
pathways to legal residency, security challenges to include contraband through our ports of
entry, and exempting recent graduates of doctoral programs in STEM fields in the United States
from any sort of visa cap.
There is no Republican Party 2020 platform of goals for the next four years and very little
second-term details about immigration, except for a physical wall. Trump has built 5 miles of
wall, as of August 7 2020, where no barriers previously existed. The total length of the
southern continental border is 1,954 miles.
According to experts and analyses, the actual cost to construct a wall along the remaining 1,300miles of the border could be as high as $20 million per mile, with a total cost of up to $45billion, with the cost of private land acquisitions and fence maintenance pushing up the total cost further. Mexico has not entered into any agreement to pay for any amount of a wall though Trump repeatedly promised in 2016 that Mexico would pay. The author’s statement of “Uncontrolled and undocumented immigration across open borders" is political alarmist rhetoric – B.S.
[thumbup] Just another issue that the Left won't address in any rational way other than to scream about "childrenz in cagez!!!!!", completely ignoring the fact that it was their boy who allowed that to happen. Complete lack of logic... but not surprising...
