DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
The Cold War (March 12, 1947–December 26, 1991) (excepting the Korean and Vietnam proxy wars) against the Soviet Union was an American foreign policy triumph, when America and the Soviet Union competed without conventional or nuclear wars. Subsequently, whether reacting to Sputnik, the missile gap, or the race to the moon, Americans bettered the Soviets. Ultimately, with President Ronald Reagan’s assertiveness, the Soviet Union imploded, and Soviet republics, like Ukraine, declared independence.
When President Truman awakened to Joseph Stalin’s determination to spread communism across Europe, America accepted George Kennan’s foreign policy strategy — containment — to prevent communism’s spread.
Since 2000, America’s ill-defined foreign policies have failed. After 9/11, we stayed 20 years (2001-2021) in Afghanistan/Iraq to fight Islamists, to create democracies (Bush doctrine), and to nation build. On Aug. 30, America’s undefeated military ran from Afghanistan, causing an American foreign policy humiliation and national security disaster.
Meanwhile, President Bill Clinton granted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) full membership into the World Trade Organization (WTO) (12/11/2001). Clinton said, “Economically, this agreement is the equivalent of a one-way street.” Sure, a one-way street for the CCP. America’s foreign policy, political, and business elites told us that with more wealth, the CCP would want to be more like us. Balderdash! This isn’t foreign policy; it’s “wishful thinking.” Since Communist China’s founding (1949), the CCP has championed America’s destruction.
After the CCP transformed part of its economy into a free market, Chinese goods and services produced (GDP) increased from $1.3 trillion in 2001 to $17.7 trillion in 2021. Now, the CCP is our peer competitor that plans to become the World’s dominant nation by 2049 and to reconstruct the world order.
After the CCP’s WTO acceptance, America’s financial and business elites flooded Communist China with investments for lucrative deals while American jobs were outsourced to Chinese workers, and the CCP infiltrates America’s open society to steal from laboratories and manufacturers, and buy land, industries, and influence. Peter Schweizer’s book, “Red Handed: How America’s Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” documents many business relationships (treason) between America’s elites and the CCP. Woefully, Biden recently terminated the Trump-initiated China Initiative program that spearheaded an unprecedented crackdown against the CCP’s economic espionage, trade theft, and technology transfer.
It’s probably too late to “contain” the CCP because it has numerous America-hating allies and has 100-plus nations enrolled in its Belt and Road Initiative, whereby foolish nations indebt themselves to China for infrastructure projects.
We’re in a Cold War with the CCP, the greatest external threat America has ever confronted. Therefore, America requires a holistic, non-emotional foreign policy, a plan to defeat the CCP beginning with America’s decoupling from China’s economy, establishing a NATO-like Pacific alliance, and building a stronger, “Peace through strength” military.
