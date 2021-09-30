Every country has a political elite that’s expected to govern in its citizens’ best interests. Once nobility comprised the political elite, but America’s founders rejected this. Our U.S. Constitution (Article 1, Paragraph 9, Clause 8) forbids an American nobility; however, the Constitution couldn’t outlaw the ambitious, influential, and powerful — elites — who govern America. Interestingly, Webster’s 1828 American Dictionary of the English Language didn’t include the word “elite.”
What should we expect from our political elite? We expect them to: uphold their oath to the U.S. Constitution, as written; keep Americans safe and secure within secure borders; preserve our way of life; ensure that sound policy trumps politics; provide for Americans first; exercise “due process” and “equality under the law”; keep America militarily prepared and economically solvent so debt isn’t passed to future generations; and manifest high — Biblically based — moral standards.
Biden’s Democrat Party is today’s controlling political elite. What has it exhibited? If it’s supposed to comprise America’s best and brightest, with a strong patriotic, moral compass, it fails. As its leader, Biden’s a likeable, unremarkable lawyer whose ambition far exceeded his ability. He’s the tough guy who isn’t and the know-it-all who doesn’t. He’s maintained his elite status through lying, plagiarizing, and threatening. He’s now of questionable capacity.
Biden’s regime is defined by America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, its dangerous open southern border policy, its questionable handling of COVID-19, and its ruinous economic policy. Due to word limits, I’ll address only Afghanistan.
America’s cut and run from Afghanistan was an unmitigated foreign affairs and moral disaster. Our enemies now fear us less; our allies distrust us more. Biden lied when he promised not to leave American citizens, Afghans who assisted America’s military, and other vulnerable Afghans behind enemy lines after the August 31 military withdrawal. For the thousands left behind, hope of rescue now rests with volunteer retired Special Forces — Pineapple Express — and other private sector groups. Meanwhile, thousand of unvetted Afghans, some with measles, are resettling in America with full welfare benefits.
On July 1, America’s military committed an inexcusable historical blunder. It evacuated Bagram AFB with its close air, intelligence, and contractor support to Afghanistan’s military, which sealed its doom; and treasonously abandoned military equipment and weaponry estimated to be worth billions of dollars to the Taliban. On July 8, Biden stated the Afghan government wouldn’t likely collapse despite contrary intelligence reports. Yet, on July 23, Biden offered a quid-pro-quo to Afghan President Ghani in a final phone call. “Things aren’t going well … against the Taliban… whether (it’s) true or not, (there’s) a need to project a different picture. If you … execute a strategy focused on key parts of the population centers … (you’ll) get… more help, … (We’ll) continue to provide close support, if we know what the plan is and what we are doing.” Ghani gave Biden a reality check, “Mr. President, (we’re) facing a full-scale invasion … ” Close air support wasn’t provided. The Taliban captured Kabul August 15.
Political elites should serve their citizens’ best interests. This isn’t happening with the Democrat Party elite. Are they really that feckless, or are they purposefully irresponsible? Many of the elite have Chinese investments that answer to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Politico confirmed Hunter Biden’s laptop email (not Russian disinformation) alleging Joe Biden’s monetary share from a China deal. The CCP has a policy called “elite capture.” Has the CCP succeeded in compromising many of America’s political elite?
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
