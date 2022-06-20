KEN KOVACH
Ninety percent of Americans earn less than $3 million in a lifetime. Most is spent on the necessities of life, and on average, we accumulate a net worth of $750,000 to pass on to our families. On the other end of this wealth gap is Elon Musk with a net worth of $253 billion.
To better understand the scale of this wealth gap, imagine a graph on a standard sheet of paper. With zero to 11 up the side, each inch represents one million dollars of net worth. Across the bottom, one through eight represents the decades of life. For 90% of Americans, our net worth graph lines would fit on a 1-inch-high strip of paper. Elon Musk would need 23,000 sheets, stacked end to end, for 4 miles to graph his net worth. Keep in mind, he’s 51 years old and most likely has more decades of net worth gain.
Money is going to the top at an ever-increasingly exponential rate for two reasons: First, the rule of mathematics concerning exponents and curved graphs. Making the first million is the hardest, then, each and every million thereafter becomes easier. The accelerated rate at which billionaires are amassing money today is out of control. Jeff Bezos’s net worth increased a million dollars every seven minutes during Covid. While the rich get richer, more people are getting poorer. The second reason is the rich are also getting richer because they have had numerous tax cuts over the last 50 years. In 1934, Franklin D. Roosevelt raised the tax rate on the wealthy from 59% to 75% and the small increase pulled us out of the Great Depression. FDR said, “Taxes shall be levied according to ability to pay.” More recently, however, the top 26 billionaires paid an average of 4.8% in taxes (based on their net worth gain).
If Bezos had been taxed 90% during Covid, he would still have acquired another million dollars of net worth every hour, 24/7. But some insist we must not tax the rich because they’re the job creators. Are they really? Bezos, for example, did create over a million jobs at Amazon and changed the way we shop. But how many jobs were lost at brick-and-mortar stores? In the 80s, Walmart changed the way we shopped and downtown stores across America were forced out of business.
Many rich people believe they’re successful because they’re superior. Confident in their own ideals, they have plenty of money to promote them. Musk and Bezos are now pushing their political opinions and, rest assured, whomever they back as candidates will claim their same ideals and most likely win. So, in the future, we can expect more politicians promoting the belief that the rich are the “job creators.” What we will get is more corruption at the top. A 2,000-year-old Bible verse is still relevant today. 1 Timothy 6:10, “ … money is the root of all evil”. When will we ever learn?
Add to your letter SCOTUS giving a thumbs up to Citizens United, which allows these filthy rich folks to donate as Political Action Committees as much as they want to their candidate. Obama warned against the outcome. In the UK election rules state that everyone has the same money to spend and same time to campaign. The US would do well to follow in the UK's footsteps. Citizens United undermines our democracy. We end up with politicians who have been in office for decades, rich politicians like Grassley and Feinstein. Grassley is running so he can die on the job and turn his seat over to his son. The US is not a monarchy, but it acts like one. Of course we need to raise taxes on the filthy rich and get their influence out of politics.
