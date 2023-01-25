I fear for our Republic’s viability. One gauge of our Constitutional Republic’s viability is: How knowledgeable are we citizens of issues confronting our national, and by extension, personal well being? Our federal government owes us truthful information conveyed by trusted media. Currently, we’re disconnected from our federal government due to innumerable current and developing unanswered questions about what’s occurring nationally, such as, how Biden’s failure to secure classified documents has effected national security, and internationally, how Brazil’s becoming a Chinese Communist partner, with Biden’s assistance, effects America policy.
(I’ve insufficient space to address unanswered questions for the federal government. Obviously, questions exist about Chinese Communist Party’s infiltrations, the southern border and fentanyl, the truth about COVID-19 vaccines, the debt, etc.)
We’ve heard “ignorance is bliss.” Ignorant subjects are blissful for totalitarian regimes, but not for free citizens. Our nation of “we the people” and a government “of, by, and for the people” cannot long exist freely without access to sufficient, transparent, and truthful information that’s communicated honestly, completely, and impartially. Maintaining freedom and trust requires our obtaining such information from government and media.
We place the above in context by acknowledging that America’s success as a free, prosperous nation has required the following: (1) Our accepting the founders’ Constitution and the Declaration of Independence’s inalienable — God-given — rights derived from western civilization’s Judeo-Christian values, (2) Free and fair elections, and (3) rational voters with sufficient knowledge of all issues necessary to vote intelligently for candidates who reflect their moral values of what’s right or wrong, good or evil. Just as we apply our moral values to make decisions, politicians use theirs (hopefully God’s morality) to vote for legislation that defines America’s morality.
So we, the electorate, must possess sufficient, truthful government information to govern ourselves. But this isn’t happening because the Democratic Party’s Marxist agenda conflicts with America’s founders’ vision. Democratic politicians denigrate their Constitutional oath in order to advance their globalist, socialist, woke, anti-life, anti-Christian party platform. They, with their mainstream and social media, lie, conceal, limit, obfuscate, or misconstrue information to demonize Republicans and glorify themselves with actions they’ll define as truth.
For example, from Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files,” we learn federal agencies conspired with social and mainstream media to censor anything unfavorable to Democrats, like Hunter Biden’s laptop, or anything — misinformation — the administration identifies as opposition to its agenda. The following used social media to suppress speech and violate freedom of speech in ways the government couldn’t lawfully do: FBI, CIA; departments of Defense, State, and Treasury, and Homeland Security; Centers for Disease Control, National Science Foundation, National Security Agency, director of National Intelligence, Pfizer, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and others. The Epoch Times reported that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Warner (D-VA) was unhappy when Twitter couldn’t find Russian interference in the 2016 election.
We should test media sources according to the “true prophet” criterion (Deuteronomy 18:22). Like prophets who prophesy falsely are rejected, so false media should be rejected.
America’s viability requires an informed citizenship. When politicians or media mislead, vote them out and turn them off.
Donovan "Mark" Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
