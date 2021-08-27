PUBLIUS BARCA
Democracy. The system that for so long we have been trained from birth to love, espouse, and protect. It is a system of governance that for a time spanning from the creation of this country to sometime around the early twentieth century was idyllic.
But now, in the modern area, our democracy is nonexistent. It has been subverted, replaced, and damaged beyond practical repair. I will say what others fear. Democracy in America is dead. No longer does the will of the people, expressed through their elected representatives, control the reins of this country. Instead, for the past century, we have been used as a tool by an oligarchy from within the deepest echelons of the “elite.” Unfortunately, this is the final resting place of all democracies throughout history.
A pure mistress, democracy can bring real and tangible freedom to the people under her loving gaze. But we have repeated the same mistakes as the democratic forefathers of history. We have not done enough to protect ourselves from subversion, both foreign and from within.
Mainstream media has entirely corrupted the spirit of America. I do not care which side of the aisle you consume your endless droves of propaganda from, all are the same to me. And for those nooks and crannies of our nation that the media could not corrupt, hedonistic ultra-capitalist practices have finished the job (pornography, excessive consumerism, social media).
As a result of these subversions, the moral fortitude of America and of Americans has been totally eliminated. Homosexuals march through the streets chanting for the destruction of the family unit, all the while indoctrinating their (unnatural) sexual preferences into impressionable children. Churches and traditional values have been scoffed at and destroyed by the leeches of society that we so kindly took in with open arms in the last century.
These problems can all be traced back to a single source. The elite. These elites that use their connections, their tricks, their lies and deceit, to steer our country into the ground for reasons we can only hypothesize. While many theories abound, I am of the personal disposition that they solely operate this disgusting farce so that they may institute a global new world order, with themselves at the top. A world devoid of any tradition and culture worth calling our own. A world in which they can secure their power, both economically and politically.
So my friends, I offer a simple solution. A solution that has presented itself repeatedly throughout history. We must abandon this broken system of democracy, already crumbling beneath the growing pains of the oligarchy and pressure from rapidly increasing socialist movements. We must embrace a leader of our nation, a sole leader, who has the power, charisma, and virtue to bring us back onto the correct side of history. A leader who puts America first, not Israel, not Europe. A leader who will save us. I look forward to the day he arrives with much hope, for with him rests our future.
Publius Barca is a resident of Frederick County.
(6) comments
Even though some of your points are cogent, you proceed from a false premise. We do not live in a "democracy", but rather a representative republic. If, as Ben Franklin said. "You can keep it". The point could be made that that is starting to come into question,
I believe, we should just make a list of countries run by dictator, murderous thugs and let Mr. Barca pick one and buy his ticket.
The kind of leader he dreams of-a benevolent and loving 🥰 king-only exits in fairy tales. Oh, that’s right, people like Barca already live in a fantasy world of lies and conspiracies.
We missed our chance! Now Spiro Agnew is gone . . .
[unsure] provocateur? The odds of producing a Cincinnatus from a population that gave us the declining half-wit Biden are astronomically remote.
That said, the perils of democracy are well established and the warnings are worth heeding, which is why the brilliant Founders gave us a Republic. Americans over the centuries have done much to squander that gift, and consequently very little republican form of government remains. At the foundation of virtually every issue, this is really the battle before us. Continue the regressive move towards the inevitable tyranny of a majority, or maintain what remains of a constitutional republic and claw back power from centralized authority so as to best protect the liberties of political minorities.
"The smallest minority on Earth is the individual." ~ Ayn Rand
"We must embrace a leader of our nation, a sole leader, who has the power, charisma, and virtue to bring us back onto the correct side of history. A leader who puts America first, not Israel, not Europe. A leader who will save us. I look forward to the day he arrives with much hope, for with him rests our future."
I'm kinda thinking Publius' dream leader would have had a struggle of some sort...maybe one that who wrote about...in a book...called "My Struggle"...
Yes, ladies and gentlemen: Publius here is calling for a new Hitler. Power, charisma, and reverting the nation to glory. Maybe he is the one who put the Turner Diaries in at the local chain bookstore...
Wait, um.... What?!!? Is "Publius" seriously proposing to establish a dictator?
