The United States is clearly no longer the superpower it once was.
Superpowers are listened to by other superpowers and effective superpowers respond to military force against friendly, peaceful, sovereign nations with military force.
The U.S. is responding to the crisis in Ukraine with only $350 million in weapons, but no combatants, despite the bravery we see among the Ukrainian professional military and newly armed civilians. The U.S. infrastructure bill recently enacted by Congress provided $1.2 trillion dollars for such things as U.S. roads, bridges and railways. The amount the U.S. has committed to worldwide peace in response to the Ukrainian crisis is one three thousandth (1/3,000th) of the infrastructure bill.
It is also pathetic that we are more concerned more about gas prices in the U.S. than the tragedy in Ukraine. One of the most severe economic sanctions that could be imposed on Russia would be to prevent their export of energy. Biden says he will continue to allow access to Russian energy “to limit the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump.”
The U.S. is no longer the beneficent nation it once was — it is now purely narcissistic. Our country is worried about our energy cost more than the loss of life and limb in Ukraine while over 100,000 are fleeing their homes. Today I am not proud to be an American.
That other nations bordering Russia are increasing their military strength to protect themselves from Russian aggression is good, but it is only self–serving if there is no longer a concern for a neighboring, previously peaceful, sovereign nation fighting a war to protect their freedom against the world’s now greatest superpower, i.e., Russia. Putin’s war is going exactly as he wants it to go, he has even played his nuclear weapons card.
The attack on Ukraine looks to me suspiciously like the early Nazi invasion of Austria in World War II, which the U.S. practically ignored but led to a world war. Ironically Russia has compared Ukraine’s government to the Nazi government in Germany in spite of the fact the President of Ukraine is Jewish. Almost everything we have heard on the news from Russian leaders are verifiable lies.
I believe there should be a massive — not just $350 million — outpouring of military aid to Ukraine. If none of the allied nations support Ukraine with military troops, I pray that many of our citizens will voluntarily go to Ukraine and help the Ukrainian military and civilian force and so shame the weak governments in the U.S. and western Europe.
Please, please let us do more than stand on the sidelines and say over and over again, wringing our hands, how awful what is happening in Ukraine is, while doing so little.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Go ahead and donate your salary to the cause!
