HANNAH STEPHANITES
In times of distress, devastation, unsolicited change, and much more, people always look for a piece of familiarity; something that provides comfort and hopefulness amidst uncertainty.
For America, that source of unity and strength has been the national flag since its establishment in 1777. The design has changed as the country has adapted to the unpredictability of the world, but the flag has served as a constant reminder of the true values of being an American. It has been present during past challenges the country was able to overcome and largely influenced the characterization of America’s modern society.
The recognizable 50 stars and 13 stripes symbolize the evolution from the 13 colonies to 50 states, with the flag’s unity first becoming apparent after independence was achieved.
The flag is honored everyday by countless Americans at sporting events, schools, in the military, on holidays, etc.
Although practically speaking it is a piece of colorful fabric, it embodies desirable values such as valor, perseverance, and justice. The flag is an international symbol for the power and togetherness of the United States of America.
I was first aware of the power of the flag on a trip to Arlington Cemetery. As a Virginia native, it was remarkable to view the number of people that believed in the unity the flag represented as they were willing to give up their lives. Everyone who lost their life is celebrated and thanked with the flag.
Additionally, the flag is depicted on everyday things, such as the stamp this very scholarship was submitted in. A tangible item accredits and solidifies the ideals people support and believe in. Seeing is believing, and the American flag continues to be the very foundation of American standards and principles that unites the millions of people in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.