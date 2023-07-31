DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
You might believe this commentary is mistimed, that the celebration of America’s independence should be concentrated on July 4. Certainly, it’s appropriate to celebrate and rededicate ourselves to America on its birthday, and to commemorate our freedom to govern ourselves as a sovereign nation; freedom from British taxes, dictates, and political control; freedom from the British economic mercantile system that controlled the supply chains enriching Great Britain; and freedom from all foreign powers, save God.
Let’s also realize how America’s independence is different from other nations, like the Communist Chinese, whose tyrannical government enslaves (to various degrees) its people, denies human rights, and pursues organ harvesting. Conceptually, American independence wasn’t won so its citizens must obey politicians or political party global agendas. American independence enshrines that self-evident truth, “…all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights…” and “Equal justice under law.” American independence means citizens will respond positively to government’s wants only when they align with our people’s need to remain free.
American independence is too important to be limited to July 4. Therefore, I recommend that every July be “Patriots’ Month” (like LGBTQ+ “Pride Month”). During Patriots’ Month, patriots would voluntarily examine the condition of America’s independence within current events and determine actions necessary to restore American independence from foreign national and multinational influences, and their effects upon the American people.
Patriots could begin by contemplating the question, “How important is America’s independence to me and what sacrifices am I willing to make to retain it?” Your answer will test your patriotism. Can you agree with former British Parliamentarian Enoch Powell, “Patriotism is to have a nation to die for, and to be glad to die for it — all the days of one’s life?” Hopefully, you answer is “yes,” but, if not, why not? What actions would be necessary to change your answer to “yes,” and what actions would you take, as a free citizen, to achieve them?
Another question could be, “How independent is America of foreign and domestic influences that threaten our independence and freedoms?” Short answer: In Biden’s administration, not very independent. Such examinations among like-minded patriots in sufficient numbers would ensure that Americans are educated and vigilant, and place America’s enemies on notice.
With overwhelming odds against winning the American Revolution, many believe God’s historical providence enabled America’s victory. Even General George Washington called America’s victory, “Little short of a miracle.” Washington understood that miracles happen when we work on God’s behalf. I too believe in God’s providence, but accepting America’s continued independence (in todays’ immoral culture) as a given, as foregone conclusion written in the stars, is to misread the God of history and be stupidly myopic.
Just as America’s Founders won independence, so too can we lose it if sufficient numbers of Americans care more about the Barbie movie than American independence, and if sufficient number of Americans remain ignorant and apathetic. Acquiring American independence required patriotic action, so too will maintaining American independence. We must retain American independence through celebration, examination, and action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.