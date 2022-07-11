Our children are exposed to reports that glaciers are melting, and the polar bears are starving. They are told that coastal cities will suffer major tornados, hurricanes beyond imagination and crashing ocean floods that will wipe out cities and kill thousands of people. The television, teachers, and parents describe the starvation of millions of humans because of impending droughts. It is no wonder that the unending scare tactics utilized by the environmentalists to frighten us all into believing their unscientific claims hasn't had a greater effect on our children, if that were possible. All of these threats are unproven and not feasible.
The environmentalists have warned that global warming is the greatest threat to life on earth; even greater than a nuclear war. They claim we are living in a man-made climate change. They state the idea that the changing climate, if we can call it that, is the fault of capitalism. Their followers demand that the nation's industrialization must be reduced to nothing. "We must revert to our beginnings. We must return to nature." They call it degrowth.
Their target is to eliminate CO2 from our atmosphere. Anyone with a fourth-grade education knows that humans exhale CO2, and the trees and other foliage utilize this gas to survive and in return they emit oxygen. This is a symbiotic relationship.
The polar bear population has tripled since 1980. There is no correlation between Earth's temperature and atmospheric CO2 levels. The worst ice age in our history occurred when CO2 levels were 20 times higher than they are today.
I would like to insert into this declaration that carbon dioxide has never, nor will ever be a pollutant.
In 1988 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was formed by the United Nations Environmental Programme and the World Meteorological Organization. They were tasked with the responsibility of finding the causes of climate changes. Their investigations were funded by the government. Funds were not made available to investigate theories that were not in accord with the IPCC or governmental ideology. Concerning alternate energy systems such as wind and solar, both are environmentally disastrous. The present American government refuses to see this discrepancy and protests against fossil fuels.
The American people are being hoodwinked into discarding the value of fossil fuels and joining the environmentalists in the destruction of our economy. In the 1800s a scientist claimed to have discovered the bone of a human that he claimed proved Darwin's Theory and he had the missing link as evidence. The Piltdown man was a gigantic hoax, and when it was disproved it was years before the science field was able to regain the people's trust.
The actual purpose of the IPCC is the eradication of the remnants of capitalism in today's mixed economy. In reality, the global warning programing has nothing to do with "save the planet." It does have everything to do with the redistribution of wealth and political agendas aimed at destroying democracy.
Say it ain't so, Joe. Don't tell us the end justifies the means.
Terry Isham is a resident of Berryville.
