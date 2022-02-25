Douglas ray
I’m writing in response to Michael Byrnes’ Feb. 23 letter to the editor, “Only the military needs AR-15-style weapons.”
While the AR-15 may look like a military issue M-16, it is not the same. The military does not use the AR-15. The AR-15 is not a full auto rifle. It is semi-automatic. You pull the trigger once and it fires one bullet.
If you look at the Centers for Disease Control website, the number one cause of death in Virginia in 2017 was cancer. Over 14 times as many people were killed by cancer as guns in Virginia in 2017. Gun deaths don’t even make the top 10.
Of the 1,041 people killed by guns in 2017, 68% were suicides. We could eliminate almost 70% the Virginia gun deaths with better mental health programs. Looking at the FBI statistics, of 453 total murders listed, 338 were by guns for Virginia in 2017.
The FBI statistics lists the weapon used. Of 338 gun murders, 11 were by rifles. There were 44 knife homicides and 17 by hands/feet. More people were killed by hands and feet than rifles. The AR-15 is a subset of those 11 rifle murders. Even if half of those were by an AR-15, that accounts for less than 2% of all gun murders in Virginia and slightly over 1% of all murders. Contrast that to the 1,507 drug overdoses. Maybe education and gun safety would be a better idea than trampling on the rights of the people.
There’s a reason that the AR-15 isn’t used in crimes often. It’s rather large and hard to conceal. What it is good for is home defense. It’s going to hold more rounds, is more accurate, and makes follow up shots easier than it would be for the handgun a burglar may be carrying. To those that say this is unfair to the burglar, I say good. If someone breaks into your house, I want it to be the most one-sided fight in history. I want the devil himself to reconsider coming into your house armed and/or uninvited.
Besides varmint hunting and home defense, the AR-15 is just plain fun to shoot at a gun range. The 2nd Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” I am the militia. So is every other law-abiding citizen of the United States. If the founding fathers felt otherwise, why didn’t George Washington place restrictions on firearms during numerous armed rebellions he had to squelch after becoming president?
Far too many people don’t understand that the 2nd Amendment states the right to bear arms, not the right to bear small arms. The majority of the U.S. naval power during the war of 1812 was privately owned.
All you need to do is read what the founding fathers wrote and did to understand the intent of the 2nd Amendment. We’ve already had enough of our rights curtailed.
Douglas Ray is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Rights are not absolute. We have the right to say whatever we want...except where we can't. But I hope Mr Ray puts this energy into carrying his rifle into the courthouse.
I mean, he has the right, correct?
