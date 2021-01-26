KEN KOVACH
On one side of the divide, there are about 74 million people. They believe our government is crooked, drain the swamp, the election was rigged, etc. We need to Make America Great Again.
On the other side of the divide, there are about 81 million people. They believe our government is not crooked and there is no evidence of widespread corruption. They believe our Constitution with its judicial system was well planned and it protects us from the rare incidences of corruption. America is already great.
For the most part, America’s big divide is simply whether you believe our government IS or IS NOT crooked. But we didn’t get divided overnight. Statements inferring our government is crooked have been pushed by the conservative media for forty years. Today, there are generations that have heard nothing but partisan views. In 2015, a Gallup Poll revealed the number of Americans that believe our government is crooked reached an all-time high of 75%. In that same year, our former president entered the race. Many of his talking points like crooked Hillary, drain the swamp, and MAGA fit right into what many already believed. The idea that “our government is crooked” has been said many ways and many times. This is America’s big lie.
In 1860, Isabella Blagden wrote about the danger of a big lie. She said, “… repeated often enough, it (a lie) becomes an article of belief, a dogma, and men will die for it.” The “Big Lie” theory simply stated is, if you tell a lie often enough and loud enough, people will believe it. Her words have been proven many times.
Joseph Goebbels’ Big Lie theory was used by Nazi Germany in the 1930s. In the 70s, Jim Jones convinced faithful followers he was the messiah and blind faith led 900 followers to commit suicide. In 2003, President Bush convinced Americans Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, which led to an invasion that killed 100,000 people. But eight years later the informant said he lied. So-called witches have been burned and people have been hung in the name of God and country because people believed lies.
Most recently, people died because our former president said the election was rigged. Although the evidence is very clear that the election was not rigged, will more people die because of this big lie? And, the big question, how long will it take for his advocates to accept the evidence, the facts, the proof?
Carl Sagan wrote a likely answer in a book in 1996. “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
(10) comments
Trump never suppressed opposition. It's the media, Big Tech, and the Democrats that seek to prevent any dissent and censor or shutdown. Collusion to impose totalitarianism. Where elites rule. Where all people are equal but some are more equal than others. We are seeing this in 2021 every single day.
[thumbup][thumbup]
The Big Lie is that Biden won fair and square and that we don't need to investigate and change things. We can't have a repeat where counting continues for days after the election until Democrats take the lead. Then it stops. No.
Trump is a fascist : a. A system of government marked by centralization of authority under a dictator, a capitalist economy subject to stringent governmental controls, violent suppression of the opposition, and typically a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Truth Decay: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR2314.html
Dear President Biden,
Although I refused to listen to it, I understand that during your presidential acceptance speech, you were calling for the unity of Trump supporters.
I remember four years ago my President Trump also called for unity. I remember how Congressional members of your Democratic Party responded by boycotting his inauguration. I remember how you and your Democratic party cheated and used the greatest law enforcement institution of this country to spy on my President Trump's campaign. I remember how you and your Democratic Party created a fake Russian dossier to try and impeach my President Trump. I remember how your speaker of the house ripped up my President Trump's beautiful State of the Union speech on National TV. I remember how you and your Democratic Party tried to impeach my President Trump over a Ukraine phone call. You accused my President Trump of pay to play. Come to find out Joe, it was really you and your son Hunter.
I remember how you and your Democratic Party blamed my President Trump over a pandemic that he had nothing to do with. I remember how you and your Democratic Party encouraged rioting and looting of my great United States of America. I remember how you and your Democratic Party used the media to spread lie after lie about my President Trump. I remember how you and your Democratic Party stole the election from my President Trump. This Trump supporter remembers all that Joe, and will NOT be unifying with your Democratic Party. Your abject criminal dishonesty is treasonous. You belong in prison along with the rest of the Swamp.
Do you honestly think President Biden reads this rag? Your horns are slipping, you should straighten them up before you stump for trump today.
This whole rant works better if you reverse the words Trump and Biden. Trump IS what he warned against: fake, fake news, cheating, lies, oligarchy, etc.
Dang you wake up early to hit the pipe.....lol
