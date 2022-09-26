"American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion ... There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile shortly before Harris’ departure from Washington." This Associated Press report appeared on The Winchester Star's website on Sept. 24.
Clearly North Korea is delighted by the American response to Russia's threat of nuclear war. They are happily testing more missiles, potentially nuclear, in the range of sovereign, democratic nations in the far East. Some would say we should do nothing because it is not in our national interest. They do not recognize the world community we live in, where what happens in one country affects other countries.
China is now more forcefully threatening invasion of Taiwan. They expect America will not send troops because of NATO's failure to do so in Ukraine. Of course, we would send military equipment, as we have in Ukraine, but I am not sure that will be enough to resist the very large country of China against the very small country of Taiwan.
The number of troop support in Ukraine will soon be far outweighed by Russian troops. There's only so much Ukraine can do, even with powerful military equipment, if they are not nearly as troop-supported as Russia.
I personally believe we made a huge mistake by not doing all that was necessary to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is much easier to prevent invasion than trying to take back invaded sections of Ukraine. In my opinion, many more lives will be lost.
I am writing this opinion in part because one of those who disagreed with my opinion last spring called me "un-intelligent." His main argument was that I did not support American "intelligence." He did not state what that intelligence proposed. I am among many who do not blindly support American intelligence. There have been many times our intelligence was wrong, most recently in Afghanistan.
I would think readers who submit to The Winchester Star's editorial page and have views that are different from other timid writers would abstain from personal attacks. I think it prevents others offering their view. I am not threatened at all by those who disagree when they attack me personally. I hope I never have or never will write about something that is not controversial — I would be preaching to the choir. If I ever write about something that is not controversial, I hope other writers would fairly attack me in a letter or opinion. But I hope that those who consider writing will not defame other writers' character or competency.
In the public square of sharing opinions, all views should be entertained.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
