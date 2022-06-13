Socialist fanatics have taken over the United States government and have provided just a sample of what their destructive policies are capable of doing.
Our southern border with Mexico is wide open, and uncontrollable. Our energy independence has been systematically disassembled. Our ability to fight inflation has been stymied by our president. Our ability to protect citizens and prevent crime has been deliberately diminished. Our military strength and readiness have been neglected. Every policy that creates economic prosperity has been ignored.
Our need to unite as a country has been politically and deliberately prevented. Our basic entitlements like Social Security and Medicare are technically bankrupt, and solutions are ignored. Our education system is failing our children. Our American businesses are losing their ability to compete due to mindless taxes, and regulation. Our obligation to manage government spending is ignored. Solutions to critical issues like racism, abortion, voting rights, justice, and immigration, are prevented due to socialist political objectives.
What do all these problems have in common? They are all deliberate attempts to change America from a country based on freedom of the individual to a socialist system where an unaccountable government is in charge of everything.
This is not incompetence. This is not an accident. This is a concentrated strategy to gain political power. The reason that President Biden refuses to accept the responsibility that "the buck stops here" is because he created the problems that "the buck" is intended to stop.
These socialists must never be allowed government power again. They are enemies of the people, and enemies of freedom. The socialists are euphemistically called "progressives." There is nothing progressive about this movement. This is "systemic socialism". Socialist power depends on lies, deception, disinformation, and covering up the truth ... on every single issue.
Climate change derangement syndrome is a perfect example of the socialist goal of destroying the American dream. Every U.S. agency has to consider climate change regardless of its key mission. Even the military must now consider climate as part of its mission!
Gullible supporters of climate change believe the lie that America is creating an example for the rest of the world. The example we are creating is what not to do. Sadly, whatever we do will have zero impact on the climate! No other country is going to stop using gas and oil. The economic damage caused by eliminating fossil fuel energy is incalculable! America alone cannot save the planet.
Major structural changes are required to fight this socialist virus.
First, redefine CO2 as a necessity for life on earth. Revoke every single environmental regulation that prevents energy independence. Terminate all subsidies, and mandates for green new deal projects. Transfer these funds into research on renewable energy. Renewables must become competitive with carbon-based energy sources so the rest of the world will follow.
Finally, publicize the astronomical cost and time it will take to replace fossil fuels and the overwhelming likelihood that the destruction of America’s economy will not achieve the goal of controlling the climate.
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.